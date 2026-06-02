James Boag's brewery in Launceston to close after 140 years

Lion, the owner of James Boag's brewery, has announced that the Launceston site will close in November due to declining beer sales nationwide.

The James Boag's brewery in Launceston , Tasmania , is set to close its doors after more than 140 years of operation. Owner Lion , a subsidiary of Japanese conglomerate Kirin , has cited declining beer sales nationwide as a major reason for the shutdown.

The brewery has been operating at just one-fifth of its capacity, with production shifted to mainland Australia in 2024. Lion has stated that 42 jobs at the brewery will be impacted, with redeployment opportunities to be discussed with staff. The company has also established a $500,000 fund to re-skill workers and will repay a $1 million state government grant that went towards the brewhouse redevelopment.

The shutdown is expected to have a significant impact on the local community, with Labor MP Janie Finlay describing it as a 'gut punch' for Launceston and workers who have kept the iconic brand going for generations. The company's CEO, Anubha Sahasrabuddhe, has apologized for the negative impact of the announcement and assured that all employee entitlements will be honoured. Lion will continue to operate the recently revamped brewhouse at the site, which has a sales and hospitality team.

The company will also provide $500,000 over four years to grassroots organisations in Tasmania. The shutdown is set to take place in November, with James Boag's production continuing on mainland Australia. The company's decision to close the brewery has been met with disappointment from the local community, who have expressed concerns about the impact on the workforce and the local economy





7NewsAustralia / 🏆 11. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

James Boag's Brewery Launceston Tasmania Lion Kirin Beer Sales

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

James Hird Emerges as Frontrunner for Essendon Coaching Role Amid ControversyJames Hird, former Essendon coach and club legend, is being considered for a return to the senior coaching role, sparking debate over his past involvement in the supplements saga. Dean Solomon serves as interim coach after Brad Scott's sacking, while the team struggles with injuries and depth.

Read more »

Justice Department Files Notice of Replacement in Case Against Former FBI Director James ComeyThe justice department has filed notice with the court that Matthew Petracca, a prosecutor from the US attorney's office for the eastern district of New York, is being replaced by Timothy Severo in the case against former FBI director James Comey. The documents did not include any explanation for the change.

Read more »

James Boag ends 145-year history as brewer ceases Tasmanian productionThe famed northern Tasmanian brewer announces it will cease production in the state by November and repay a government loan it secured to keep its Launceston brewery visitor centre open.

Read more »

Iconic Australian brewery set to close after 145 yearsJames Boag has announced it plans to close its Tasmania brewery by the end of the year, with brewing operations to be transferred to Lion facilities on the mainland.

Read more »