Robert Pattinson is confirmed as the next James Bond, with director Denis Villeneuve now searching for a villain. No casting has been confirmed, leaving predictions wide open.

Robert Pattinson has been confirmed as the next James Bond. The search is now on for his scheming counterpart, with no villain casting yet confirmed.

Director Denis Villeneuve To Oversee Film

Director Denis Villeneuve is expected to oversee the upcoming film. Every James Bond needs an iconic villain. Sean Connery had Gert Frobe as Auric Goldfinger. Roger Moore had Michael Lonsdale as Hugo Drax.

Also read Delays Free Robert Pattinson From Batman Contract, Boosting James Bond Prospects

One foe, Ernst Stavro Blofeld, became the ultimate nemesis. Could Villeneuve finally cast a female big-bad, no longer relegating women to the role of wily henchman or heartthrob seductress? Whether the new villain is a ruthless power broker, an unpredictable rogue or some dangerous AI enthusiast, one thing is certain: they will stop at nothing to kill the man in the tux. The Culture team has cast its best and most chaotic predictions.

We were, admittedly, off the mark in our Bond speculations before. A little freak like Pattinson as Bond is that Villeneuve can now go full-throttle on an unhinged villain. Who could possibly match the sparkling vampire skin and brooding Batman weirdness of Pattinson? I have one name for you: Jesse Plemons.

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This guy takes bizarre to the next level. He has the kind of face that somehow looks simultaneously cherubic and unnerving. He has also proven he has the acting chops to match it. In Bugonia and Civil War, he is a cold-blooded militia soldier with the strangest taste in sunglasses.

Do not even get me started on his sick, twisted character in Breaking Bad's fourth season. His previous work demonstrates that Plemons can easily slip into villainy and instability in equal measure. Pattinson's Bond needs this kind of unsettling unpredictability to truly cook as what I hope will be our first weird Bond. Another name is Pierce Brosnan.

Before you accuse me of desecrating the Bond franchise (a former James Bond trying to kill James Bond - gasp! ), hear me out. Not only would Brosnan's villain be so deliciously meta, he would also arguably be the smoothest criminal mastermind known to man. He already showed off his immaculate suaveness as 007.

Female Villain And Bond Boy Ideas

Just imagine that poise combined with a bit of bloodlust - sign me straight up. Daniel Craig's emotionally vulnerable, self-aware Bond was reflective of Gen X, and the social change around gender that came with that cohort. Pattinson could be the flagbearer for a new era. Instead of a Bond girl, why not go for a Bond boy as the romantic interest, with a female villain?

Pattinson has a wonderfully fluid sexual energy (maybe it is a vampire thing? ) - the writers should lean in and have fun with it. Imagine, Bond falls for the right-hand man of the scheming female villain, who must absolutely be played by Kristen Stewart (evil tech mogul for sure). We definitely do not need another bloke hamming it up as the antagonist.

Pattinson has Gen Z habits and a zedder vibe - this would absolutely cement that claim and open up future Bond plots to some very different and unpredictable storytelling. I can already sense a trembling in the anti-woke obsessive subconscious hive mind. For their reaction alone, it would be worth it. Here is what I would like to see happen: Robert Pattinson v Robert Pattinson.

And I do not mean in a psychological James-Bond-contains-multitudes-is-he-his-own-worst-enemy kind of way. I mean quite literally I want him to separately play James Bond and the film's villain. It could be an evil twin situation. It could be a clone thing.

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It would be a bit boring if it is a robot made to look like him which learns from his behaviour as a way to make AI the true villain, but I would accept it (even though Mission Impossible already did AI as the villain). Maybe it could be that Bond is chosen for the mission because he resembles the villain and embeds himself in his enemy's life. Endless possibilities! It would be fun.

Cillian Murphy And Other Candidates

But, also, maybe let's save that for his second (or third) film. Cillian Murphy as Pattinson's villainous counterpart? Yes please. Murphy feels like the obvious choice and that is fair because he is excellent in everything he does.

His performance as Scarecrow in The Dark Knight Trilogy is just as chilling on re-watch as it was when I first saw it. Inde Navarrette is the less obvious choice, but I am fully on board with the Jesse Plemons and Cillian Murphy campaigns. Here is another name for the fun of it: Michael Sheen. This talented Welshman was rumoured to be in the running to play Blofeld (the super villain who inspired Dr Evil) back in 2009.

He was seen geeing up the Welsh rugby team. These are the kind of grade-A kooky performances that could hold their own against whatever Robert Pattinson serves up as Bond. Sheen has already proved himself a master spy hunter in this year's The Art of the Steal. He was described as dazzling, inspiring us to cheer his evil.

Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart would be a brilliant baddie. I would love to see her face off against him as a Bond villain, she would be a great foil to his 007. Just like Pattinson, she has made some fascinating and unexpected choices in the roles she has taken on, from Twilight in indie and arthouse films. My other preferred candidate for Bond villain is Willem Dafoe.

Qualities Needed For New Villain

He would eat up a role like that, and it would be a great way to reunite him with Pattinson. Director Denis Villeneuve has always gone for diverse casts and strong roles for women. So, I am expecting the new Bond villain will be, firstly, a quality actor and, secondly, a contrast to Robert Pattinson as 007. That means he or she will probably not be white, probably not English and possibly not around the same age (40-ish).

The better the villain, the better the hero, so an actor who has an edge - who can convincingly play intelligent and cruel - works. While the actor needs to fit the script rather than the other way around, I would be considering the likes of Benicio del Toro and Sandra Huller.