Lawyers allege the Trump administration altered Spanish translations in James Chambers extradition request to Spain adding incriminating language to support extradition hearings scheduled for November 13.

Legal representatives for James Chambers have formally accused the Trump administration of intentionally distorting English-to-Spanish translations in a US extradition request filed against him in Spain. The defense team identified numerous instances where US authorities added severe legal accusations not present in the original English documents to strengthen the case against the wealthy activist. This procedural controversy has intensified scrutiny over the legitimacy of the extradition process as Chambers faces potential transfer to the United States.

Alleged Bad Faith Translation Tactics

The core of the dispute centers on claims that US lawyers engaged in malicious alterations to the official translation documents submitted to Spanish courts. Chambers' legal team states that words such as violent detonate and fires were inserted into the Spanish text despite having no basis in the original English indictment. These additions appear designed to elevate the perceived severity of the charges against Chambers regarding his alleged financial support for activists involved in 2023 protests. The defense argues these fictitious incriminating acts were introduced in presumed bad faith to mislead Spanish authorities regarding the factual nature of the alleged crimes.

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Specific Translation Errors And Legal Impact

Attorneys highlighted specific discrepancies in the 21-page extradition request filed by the US government. One example involves the description of events at Elbit Systems facilities where the original English text merely cited significant damage caused by direct action events in October and November 2023. The Spanish translation allegedly replaced this neutral phrasing with references to fires and explosive attacks that never occurred according to witness accounts. Another translation error changed the term for burglary into a more serious offense involving breaking and entering thereby inflating the legal gravity of the charges against Chambers without evidentiary support.

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Stakeholder Positions And Legal Irregularities

Aitor Martinez a lawyer representing Chambers described the translation issues as scandalous and unprecedented in two decades of legal practice. He asserted that the shameful translation tactics are part of a broader pattern of irregularities by the Trump administration including the FBI seizing Chambers phone in apparent violation of international extradition treaties. Nicole Navas Oxman a spokesperson for the US Department of Justice declined to comment on these specific allegations when contacted by the Guardian. The defense team emphasizes that the current extradition request lacks a formal indictment from a grand jury relying instead on a sealed complaint based solely on an FBI agent affidavit.

Political Asylum And Upcoming Court Hearings

Chambers has applied for political asylum in Spain and cannot be extradited until this separate legal process concludes or is granted. His extradition hearing is officially scheduled for 13 November at which time the Spanish court must decide whether to proceed with transfer to the US. Following this hearing Spanish courts have three days to render a decision which the Council of Ministers can review and potentially reverse before national elections on 29 November. Chambers the heir to Cox Enterprises sold approximately $250 million in stock to his family in mid-2023 and has since funded progressive humanitarian projects across multiple countries supporting his stated anti-imperialist political views.