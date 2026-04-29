James Comey Indicted Again: Seashell Photo Sparks Threat Charges Against Trump

Former FBI Director James Comey faces new legal trouble after being indicted for allegedly threatening former President Donald Trump through a social media post featuring seashells arranged to spell '8647.' Comey denies any violent intent, calling the charges politically motivated. The case has sparked debate over free speech and the politicization of the justice system.

Former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted for the second time, this time on charges of making a threat against former US President Donald Trump .

The indictment stems from a social media post in which Comey shared a photo of seashells arranged to spell out the numbers 8-6-4-7. Prosecutors allege that the numbers were a veiled threat to kill Trump, though Comey has denied any violent intent, claiming he was unaware of the slang meaning of '86'—a term sometimes used to mean 'remove' or 'eliminate.

' The indictment accuses Comey of knowingly transmitting a threat in interstate commerce, a charge that carries significant legal weight. Comey's legal team has dismissed the case as politically motivated, arguing that it is an attempt by the Trump administration to retaliate against critics. The former FBI director was fired by Trump in 2017, and the two have been engaged in a bitter public feud ever since.

This latest indictment follows a previous one in September, where Comey was charged with lying to Congress about his role in leaking information to the press. The Department of Justice, now under Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, has faced criticism for what some see as a pattern of targeting political opponents. Blanche defended the prosecution, stating that threats against public officials are taken seriously regardless of the defendant's identity.

However, Comey's lawyers have vowed to fight the charges, calling them an assault on free speech and the First Amendment. Meanwhile, Trump has publicly accused Comey of knowing the true meaning of the seashell message, claiming it was a clear call for assassination. The case has reignited debates about political speech, social media, and the weaponization of the justice system.

In recent years, both Trump and his predecessor, Joe Biden, have been referenced in political shorthand, with '8647' and '8646' appearing in online discourse. The controversy also highlights broader concerns about how language and symbols are interpreted in the digital age, where context can be easily misconstrued.

Comey's legal troubles come amid a series of high-profile indictments by the DOJ, including charges against the Southern Poverty Law Center for alleged fraud and a former NIH official for concealing COVID-19 research records. Critics argue that these cases reflect a broader trend of using the justice system to settle political scores. As the legal battle unfolds, Comey's supporters and detractors alike will be watching closely to see how the courts handle this unprecedented case





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Ex-FBI boss Comey indicted again, this time over seashell ‘threat’ to TrumpThe prosecution comes after James Comey last year shared a post showing shells he saw on a beach arranged to read “86 47”, which officials say constituted a threat against the president.

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Former FBI Director James Comey Indicted on Charges of Threatening President TrumpJames Comey, former Director of the FBI, has been indicted on charges of threatening President Trump following a controversial Instagram post. The post, featuring seashells arranged to display '86 47', is alleged to be a veiled threat, with prosecutors citing the slang meaning of '86' as 'to kill'.

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