James Dalamangas speaks publicly for the first time since 1999 Belmore stabbing

James Dalamangas, accused of stabbing George Giannopolous to death in 1999, speaks publicly for the first time since his disappearance. He declares his innocence and vows to stay in Greece, where he faces extradition to Australia.

James Dalamangas spoke publicly for the first time since he vanished in 1999 following a Belmore stabbing, declaring his innocence and vowing to stay in Greece .

The change in Dalamangas over 27 years may be drastic, but the accused murderer speaks as though he lost brother Peter only yesterday. Using his first court appearance in Greece to call for justice for his dead brother Peter, Dalamangas was there to face his own alleged crime. He is accused of stabbing George Giannopolous to death in a Belmore nightclub in 1999, with authorities worried all that time could be on his side.

Ultimately, this will go through the courts in Greece, reviewed by the government. They may make a decision to send him back to us. I hope they do, former NSW Police detective Duncan McNab said. Dalamangas is a Greek citizen, with his lawyer telling journalists he'll fight extradition to Australia.

If he stays in Greece, he won't be charged over the fatal stabbing. The statute of limitations for murder there expires after 25 years. Greece and the Mediterranean area has been a sunny place for shady people. They could disappear, McNab noted.

Dalamangas was living under the name Antonis Tzimas, apparently as an olive grove farmer with dozens of Rottweilers. Greek police waited outside for three days before he finally emerged. They were given just three words to find him: Antonis, Australian and tattoo. On Wednesday he could learn if Australian police will ever get him





7NewsSydney / 🏆 16. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

James Dalamangas Belmore Stabbing Greece Extradition Murder

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

One of Australia’s most wanted men arrested in Greece 27 years after fatal Sydney stabbingJames Dalamangas evaded Australian and Greek authorities for the best part of three decades before he was arrested at a farmland property this week.

Read more »

One of Australia’s most wanted men arrested in Greece 27 years after fatal Sydney stabbingJames Dalamangas evaded Australian and Greek authorities for the best part of three decades before he was arrested at a farmland property this week.

Read more »

Arrest in 1999 Sydney Nightclub Murder After 30-Year ManhuntJames Dalamangas, a long-term fugitive wanted for the 1999 fatal stabbing of George Giannopoulos in Belmore, has been arrested in Greece after almost three decades living under an assumed identity.

Read more »

Australian Murder Suspect Arrested in Greece as Statute‑of‑Limitations Deadline LoomsJames Dalamangas, wanted for a 1999 Sydney nightclub stabbing, was captured by Greek authorities in Achaia. The arrest comes just before Greece's 25‑year limitation period expires, raising hopes the suspect will be extradited to face murder charges in Australia.

Read more »