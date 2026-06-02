James Hird Emerges as Strong Contender for Essendon Coaching Role Amid List Concerns

Jonathan Brown and Jordan Lewis weigh in on James Hird's potential return as Essendon coach, with Brown citing a 'bulletproof vest' and list struggles, while Lewis questions the fit. The Bombers board deliberates on next steps.

Triple premiership Lion Jonathan Brown believes James Hird 's metaphorical bulletproof vest makes him a strong contender to be Essendon's next coach, considering the state of the club's list.

It comes as four-time premiership Hawk Jordan Lewis, who was part of the Bombers panel that chose Brad Scott over Hird as coach in 2022, suggested Hird had the natural talent to coach an AFL team again, but questioned whether he would be the right fit for Essendon. And the spectre of Hird over the Bombers wouldn't deter Collingwood legend Nathan Buckley from entering the Essendon interview process.

On Monday night, a wide-ranging discussion on Hird and Essendon's coaching search took place. Minutes after news of Scott's axing emerged on Tuesday, Bombers great Tim Watson suggested there was a very, very strong push from a lot of Essendon people out there to get James Hird back at Essendon coaching. Hird later that night said he was interested in the role.

Fox Sports reporter Jon Ralph said Essendon would work to its own plan on trying to find its new coach, not James Hird's timeline. The board will spend the next couple of weeks finalising the characteristics it wants in its next coach. It is in no rush as it moves to support Dean Solomon in his new program.

Then it will decide if it needs a full process. Or if there is someone out there like a John Longmire who potentially doesn't want to be in a process, doesn't need a process it may well be if it decides the criteria is vast, recent coaching experience, James is essentially disqualified from that process. It won't need to meet him, it will say: James, thanks but no thanks.

One of Essendon's greatest ever players, Hird coached Essendon for nearly four full seasons before his sacking late in 2015 when his Bombers were 5-14. He didn't coach the club in 2014 as he served a 12-month AFL-imposed ban for his role in the controversial Essendon supplements program. Hird is now 11 years removed from his Essendon resignation, having since briefly served at the Giants in 2022, and taken up a director of coaching role at Port Melbourne.

Ralph pointed out when Hird was appointed Essendon coach in 2010, it was effectively a captain's pick by then-president David Evans. But this time around, Ralph said there are reservations at board level around that lack of experience and that the board had a lot of adults in the room who aren't prepared to hand James that coaching contract as they were 16 years ago.

Brown said it would be a significant call by the Bombers to give Hird a second crack, but declared he might be their best choice. Obviously Hirdy has been one of the all-time greats, Essendon have shown they've been a different club the way things have been managed they've struggled the last 20 years.

But I tell you what, you would want to have a good bulletproof vest on for the next five years because no matter who's coaching, they're struggling. Their list is ordinary and they're going to take a while to improve. You're sort of at the point now where you think: Who's got the biggest bulletproof vest or the only one who's got a bulletproof vest?

And that's James Hird, because you're going to need it no matter who the coach is for the next few years because they haven't got the talent and certainly haven't got the maturity levels on that list as it currently stands. Lewis said Hird presented really well and was very worldly in his view when he presented to the Bombers' coaching search panel in 2022.

Lewis said he believed Hird had the football knowledge and IP to be an AFL coach again, but whether the current Essendon board believed that remained unclear. I think he can absolutely coach. Whether Essendon is the right fit, they need to decide whether that is the case or not, Lewis said.

The question would be if he is in the process, do the other candidates think they've got a fair go at being appointed the Essendon coach if that is the case? If I was an assistant going for that job with Hird in that process this time around, I would feel the same reservations.

Asked why Scott got the gig over Hird nearly four years ago, Lewis said: I think the experience at other clubs is important and to see other environments and to mix with different people and to get out of the shadow of not only being a player, but certainly a coach at an AFL club. There's no other coach in the country that hasn't experienced another environment, whether that be from playing or coaching and being an assistant coach to then get another opportunity to be a coach.

This would certainly be different in that aspect. Asked if that factor would count Hird out of the Essendon process, Lewis said: Not at all





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