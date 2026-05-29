James Hird's 'redemption campaign' for Essendon coach role intensifies

The plot to reinstall James Hird as coach of Essendon, known as the 'redemption campaign', turned serious in March last year. Former Bombers chairman Paul Little requested a meeting with David Barham, the club's then-CEO, after Essendon extended coach Brad Scott's contract. Hird, who returned to Essendon in 2015 but never accepted a full-time coaching role in the AFL, made a public statement endorsing Scott's sacking and expressed his desire to coach Essendon again.

The plot to reinstall James Hird as coach of Essendon , known as the ' redemption campaign ', intensified in March last year. Former Bombers chairman Paul Little requested a meeting with David Barham , the club's then-CEO, after Essendon extended coach Brad Scott 's contract.

Little, a Hird supporter, was dismayed by the extension and communicated his desire to have Hird return as the club's senior coach to associates and club directors. Essendon's Sheedy, a club director and Bombers ambassador, also expressed his belief that Hird should have been appointed coach. Long-time club recruiter and list boss Adrian Dodoro and Danny Corcoran, who played a role in the 2012 drug scandal, also showed interest in the coaching role.

Hird, who returned to Essendon in 2015 but never accepted a full-time coaching role in the AFL, made a public statement endorsing Scott's sacking and expressed his desire to coach Essendon again. The campaign gained momentum when Hird announced his intention to coach Essendon, citing the club's current situation as a catalyst for his change of heart





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James Hird Essendon Redemption Campaign Paul Little David Barham Brad Scott Sheedy Adrian Dodoro Danny Corcoran Coaching Role Current Situation Change Of Heart

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