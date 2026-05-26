James Hird, a former Essendon player and coach, has expressed his desire to return to the Bombers' coaching role. He believes the 'spirit of Essendon' is not there and that the club needs people who can rebuild it.

James Hird wants to be Bombers coach again, says 'spirit of Essendon is not there' Watch every match of every round of the AFL Premiership Season LIVE and ad-break free during play on FOX FOOTY , available on Kayo Sports | New to Kayo?

WHAT'S GAMBLING REALLY COSTING YOU? Set a deposit limit. For Free and confidential support call 1800 858 858 or visit gamblinghelponline.org.au. After retiring as a player after the 2007 season, Hird took the job at the end of 2010, lasting until the end of 2013 when he was banned from coaching for his role in the supplements saga.

Returning for the 2015 season, a poor 5-14 campaign saw Hird quit the job, and his lone role in the AFL coaching ranks ever since was a part-time assistant role at GWS under Mark McVeigh during the 2022 season. But his spectre has loomed over Essendon ever since his exit with many around the club desperate to return to the glory days and feeling he was wronged by external forces.

Scott’s exit, which has seen Hird’s former teammate Dean Solomon installed as interim coach in a move led by former teammate and now-president Andrew Welsh, has now opened the door for Hird’s return.

"The most important thing for me as an Essendon person is for them to go through the most exhaustive process possible to find the best person," Hird said on Nine’s Footy Classified. "It is something I’d love to be part of, to pit my wares against the other coaches and see if I’m the best man for the job. "If I’m not, choose the best man and let’s go forward and make it the best club in the AFL again.

" Hird’s public entry into the race arguably makes him the favourite to win it - given the vocal support he has within Essendon’s fanbase, and the impact it would have on another candidate should they beat him to the role. "The spirit of Essendon is not there. We are at ground zero... that needs people around the place that know how to rebuild that spirit.

" Brad Scott addresses the players with James Hird watching on during the 2025 AFL Round 20 match between the Essendon Bombers and the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on July 25, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by James Wiltshire/AFL Photos





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James Hird Essendon Bombers Coach Spirit Of Essendon Supplements Saga Dean Solomon Andrew Welsh Brad Scott AFL Premiership Season FOX FOOTY Kayo Sports GWS Mark Mcveigh VFL Side Port Melbourne Tom 2025 AFL Round 20 Match Marvel Stadium James Wiltshire/AFL Photos

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