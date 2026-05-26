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James Hird wants to return to coaching Essendon

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James Hird wants to return to coaching Essendon
James HirdEssendonCoaching
📆26/05/2026 12:59 PM
📰7NewsSydney
36 sec. here / 7 min. at publisher
📊News: 35% · Publisher: 63%

Former Essendon coach James Hird, who oversaw a dark period in the club’s history when it was engulfed by the supplements scandal, says he wants to bring his club back to its former glory years and admits he had been part of the problem when he was in charge. He’d like to go through that process and loves his football club, which hasn’t been performing well.

Hird, who oversaw a dark period in the club’s history when it was engulfed by the supplements scandal that resulted in 34 players receiving doping bans, says, ‘if I’m the best man for the job, yes, I would love to do that job.

’ He wants to bring his club back to its former glory years and admits he had been part of the problem when he was in charge. The club had lost its way since its last premiership in 2000, while admitting he had been part of the problem when he was in charge. He’d like to go through that process and loves his football club, which hasn’t been performing well.

Veteran AFL journalist Caroline Wilson says there are already rumblings at AFL House about Hird, and it seemed unlikely he would return to the job. About 12 months ago, former chairman Paul Little was putting pressure on the board to get Hird back, but Hird said it wasn’t happening and the commentary around it was ‘water off a duck’s back’

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7NewsSydney /  🏆 16. in AU

James Hird Essendon Coaching Supplements Scandal Dark Period In The Club’S History

 

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