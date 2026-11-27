James McDonald and Zac Lloyd renew their Sydney jockeys' premiership rivalry at Rosehill. McDonald holds the record with ten titles as the two riders compete for the number one spot this season.

James McDonald views his pursuit of an eleventh Sydney jockeys' premiership as a secondary objective to his family life and overseas commitments, even as his intense rivalry with Zac Lloyd intensifies this weekend. The thirty-four-year-old jockey shares the all-time record of ten titles with legendary rider George Moore, a benchmark that defines the current competition in Australian racing.

McDonald's dominance in Sydney racing has been established since his return from an eighteen-month disqualification in May twenty-eighteen. His most significant recent challenge came from Nash Rawiller in the twenty-twenty-three to twenty-four season, where the margin was narrowed to three wins in the final month. McDonald ultimately secured that title with a ninety-to-eighty-one victory, having previously won by two wins over Rawiller in the twenty-thirteen to fourteen campaign.

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The Lloyd Challenge and Recent Suspension

Zac Lloyd has emerged as McDonald's primary threat after finishing twelve wins behind in second place last season. The twenty-three-year-old held a four-win lead over McDonald in the current campaign before suffering a twenty-one-meeting suspension on Oaks Day. This suspension ended his initial advantage, shifting the balance of the premiership race.

Lloyd returned to action on Friday night at Canterbury, reducing his deficit to just four wins, sitting on thirty-nine mounts compared to McDonald's thirty-five. The two riders now face off directly on Saturday at Rosehill, a clash many observers consider a potential highlight of the racing season. Betting markets reflect McDonald's status as the favorite, priced at $1.45 with TAB, while Lloyd is available at $2.60.

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Family and Overseas Racing Priorities

Despite the tight competition at home, McDonald is prioritizing time with his young family and international engagements during the upcoming summer period. He has opted to remain in Australia for the season, unlike previous years where he spent significant time in Hong Kong following the spring carnival. This decision allows him to focus on his household while maintaining his competitive edge locally.

McDonald confirmed he will still travel to Hong Kong for the International Jockeys' Championship on December nine, alongside other feature meetings. He stated that his seasons have remained consistent for the last five years, allowing him to win titles while balancing these international trips. The premiership, he noted, will simply have to look after itself as he manages his schedule and family commitments.

Rosehill Race Card and Key Rides

McDonald holds a full book of rides across the ten-race program at Rosehill, while Lloyd has nine mounts scheduled. In the feature Group Three Festival Stakes over 1500 meters, McDonald will ride Sun God at $9 for champion trainer Chris Waller. Zac Lloyd takes the mount on stablemate Surf's Up at $7, a horse that finished third last start in the Hot Danish Stakes.

McDonald expressed confidence in Sun God, noting the horse's tendency to sit back and pounce late, which may suit his performance despite a difficult draw of number twelve. The gelding is dropping in grade after competing against high-class fields, including finishes in the Group One Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes and the Toorak Handicap at Caulfield. McDonald believes the horse's form is strong enough to compete in an upcoming Group One event.

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In the Listed ATC Cup over 2000 meters, McDonald rides Wootton Verni at $6.50 for Waller. The six-year-old is returning from a five-race campaign in Melbourne that concluded with an eleventh-place finish in the Geelong Cup. McDonald expects the slightly longer distance and any potential rain to suit the horse's running style, especially after taking victory over 2000 meters in the Rosehill Gold Cup a year ago.

McDonald also picks up a late ride on Accredited at $10, trained by Joe Pride. The horse showed promise in the Hunter but faded to eleventh in the 1300m race last start. His most intriguing mount is River Of Rome at $3.40, a five-year-old Snitzel colt and full-brother to dual Group Three winner Beadman. The horse is making his debut in a two-year-old 1100m handicap after a strong trial second under McDonald.

Lloyd guides Roselyn's Star, the odds-on favorite in the Listed Starlight Stakes over 1100 meters. The horse is trained by John O'Shea and Tom Charlton. With McDonald holding the world's best jockey award three times and Lloyd establishing himself as a consistent top contender, the dynamic at Rosehill promises to be a focal point for Sydney racing enthusiasts this weekend.