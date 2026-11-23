Details emerge on James Packer's 2017 police interview regarding gifts to Benjamin Netanyahu, including a diamond-encrusted bracelet and legal fees.

On an unusually warm spring day in late November 2017, billionaire casino and media mogul James Packer arrived at The Langham, a five-star hotel in Melbourne, where he was met by senior law enforcement officials from Australia and Israel.

Packer was escorted to a room containing superintendent Mark McIntyre and detective sergeant Timothy Underhill from the Australian Federal Police, alongside chief superintendent Shlomo Meshulam, a veteran Israeli investigator who had traveled from Tel Aviv for the secret encounter.

Also read Cavaliers’ James Harden rolls back years with ‘vintage’ 51-point explosion to pass Kobe Bryant

The interview addressed Packer's extensive relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara, focusing on allegations that the couple received luxury gifts in violation of public official ethics laws.

Investigation Into Luxury Gifts and Legal Connections

Police questions centered on a $US46,000 ($67,000) diamond-encrusted gold bracelet Packer gave Sara Netanyahu for her upcoming wedding anniversary, as well as a steady supply of pink champagne and Cuban cigars sent to the Prime Minister.

Advertisement

Packer, who attended the session accompanied by his lawyer Richard Murphy, maintained a calm demeanor and described Netanyahu as the most impressive person he had ever met during the questioning.

Authorities also investigated the friendship between Packer and the Netanyahus' son, Yair, who had stayed at Packer's properties in Tel Aviv, New York, and Aspen, Colorado, and once traveled on Packer's private jet.

Further inquiries focused on whether Packer's company, Consolidated Press Holdings, hired Yair's friend Roman Abramovsky on a $US150,000 salary without qualifications to influence media coverage of the Israeli leader.

Packer's Financial Support and Legal Defense Efforts

Packer estimated he met with the Prime Minister approximately 20 times and considered the politician one of his closest friends, viewing the relationship as having evolved into a father-son dynamic between 2013 and late 2016.

The billionaire paid at least $US1.25 million ($1.78 million) to a Tel Aviv law firm defending Netanyahu against claims that he unlawfully received gifts from Packer and another billionaire, film producer Arnon Milchan.

Advertisement

While the monthly $US50,000 wire transfers were publicly defended as payment for deal-finding work, the funds were widely scrutinized in the context of the Prime Minister's legal battles in Israel.

Official Statements and Ongoing Legal Scrutiny

Netanyahu later testified in court that Packer possessed an almost boyish innocence that charmed him and captivated the Prime Minister, creating a unique personal connection that transcended typical political networking.

Four months after the Melbourne meeting, Packer signed a 14-page written statement at a Beverly Hills mansion owned by his friend Warren Beatty, formally outlining his account of the events to investigators.

The investigation by Israeli Police's Lahav 433 unit highlighted the stark contrast between Australian business norms and strict Israeli laws prohibiting public officials from receiving significant gifts under most circumstances.

While the case involving Packer has been intensely scrutinized in Israel, it has received minimal attention in Australia, where the financial and social ties between the media mogul and the Israeli leadership remain largely private.