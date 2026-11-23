Australian billionaire James Packer was questioned by Australian Federal Police acting for Israel about gifts given to Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife.

Australian billionaire James Packer sat across from senior law enforcement officials in Melbourne during an unusually hot spring day in late November 2017. The setting was The Langham, a five-star hotel where Packer was escorted to a private room to face a rigorous interrogation regarding his high-profile friendships with Israeli political leaders. The questioning was conducted by Superintendent Mark McIntyre and Detective Sergeant Timothy Underhill of the Australian Federal Police. However, the primary architect of this secret encounter was Chief Superintendent Shlomo Meshulam, a veteran Israeli investigator who had flown in from Tel Aviv to lead the line of questioning.

Packer Responds To Initial Israeli Police Email

James Packer had received the initial inquiry from Shlomo Meshulam nearly a year prior to this meeting in Melbourne. His cautious written response asked for confirmation that he could share the communication with his legal counsel. He eventually attended the interview accompanied by his lawyer, Richard Murphy, to address long-standing police curiosity about his connections to Benjamin Netanyahu. The investigation focused heavily on the luxury gifts that had been sent to the Israeli Prime Minister and his wife, Sara. Critics had frequently pointed to Sara Netanyahu's preference for high-end items by labeling her as the "Marie Antoinette" of Israeli politics.

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Specific Gifts And Personal Relationships Examined

Law enforcement officials were particularly interested in a diamond-encrusted gold bracelet valued at $US46,000, which equaled approximately $67,000. James Packer had presented this item to Sara Netanyahu for her upcoming wedding anniversary. The interview also addressed a consistent supply line of pink champagne and Cuban cigars that Packer sent to the Netanyahu household. Packer, attending the session as a witness, appeared unbothered by the scrutiny. He told the police that Benjamin Netanyahu was the most impressive person he had ever met in his life, expressing deep admiration for the Israeli leader.

Connections To Yair Netanyahu And Business Ties

The Australian Federal Police agents also probed James Packer's relationship with Yair Netanyahu, the son of the Prime Minister. Yair had stayed in Packer's apartment at the Royal Beach Hotel in Tel Aviv, visited a hotel suite in New York, and spent time on a mega yacht off the coast of Spain. A teenager at the time, Yair had also boarded Packer's private jet to stay at a seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom retreat in Aspen, Colorado. Police questioned why Packer's company, Consolidated Press Holdings, hired Roman Abramovsky, a friend of Yair Netanyahu, on a salary of $US150,000 despite a lack of apparent qualifications. Investigators sought to understand if this employment was intended to influence media criticism of the Israeli leader.

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Financial Contributions And Legal Defense Costs

Following the initial interview, James Packer provided a formal 14-page submission to police in a Beverly Hills mansion owned by Warren Beatty. In this document, he attempted to distance himself from the growing controversy. Packer paid at least $US1.25 million, or roughly $1.78 million, to a Tel Aviv law firm defending Benjamin Netanyahu. This payment covered allegations that the Prime Minister unlawfully received gifts from Packer and his friend, Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan. A source close to Packer insisted that monthly wire transfers of $US50,000 were for legitimate work related to deal finding in Israel.

Police Summary And Long Term Implications

Chief Superintendent Shlomo Meshulam prepared a detailed overview summarizing the interview with James Packer. The notes indicated that Packer estimated he met with the Prime Minister twenty times. Packer considered the politician one of his closest friends, a relationship that evolved into a father-son dynamic between 2013 and late 2016. Benjamin Netanyahu later described Packer as having an almost boyish innocence that captivated him. Israeli Police's Lahav 433 national crimes unit viewed this Melbourne interview as central to building a case against the Prime Minister, given strict laws regarding gifts by public officials.