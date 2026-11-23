Australian billionaire James Packer spoke with Israeli police in November 2017 regarding gifts given to Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife. The interview details the scope of their relationship and the legal scrutiny involved.

During an unusually warm spring day in late November 2017, Australian billionaire James Packer arrived at The Langham, a five-star hotel in Melbourne, for a meeting that would later become central to international legal inquiries. Senior police officers were waiting inside to question the media mogul about his extensive relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the lavish gifts Packer had provided to the Prime Minister and his wife, Sara.

Packer was escorted to a private room where he met with Superintendent Mark McIntyre and Detective Sergeant Timothy Underhill from the Australian Federal Police. Joining them was Chief Superintendent Shlomo Meshulam, a veteran investigator from Tel Aviv who had flown in specifically for this secret encounter. The interview had been anticipated for nearly a year, following an initial email from Meshulam requesting a discussion on an important matter.

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Legal Safeguards And Initial Contact

Before attending the meeting, Packer exercised caution by seeking legal advice. He sent a typed reply to Meshulam asking if he was at liberty to share the communication with his lawyer and discuss the contents before proceeding. This preliminary step highlighted the sensitive nature of the upcoming discussions regarding the billionaire's ties to the Israeli political elite.

Accompanied by his lawyer Richard Murphy, Packer arrived at The Langham ready to answer a long list of questions. The Australian Federal Police agents were acting on behalf of the Israeli National Police unit Lahav 433, which was actively probing the Prime Minister's dealings with wealthy businessmen to determine if any laws had been broken.

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The Diamond Bracelet And Luxury Supply Line

Investigators focused heavily on a $US46,000 diamond-encrusted gold bracelet that Packer had given to Sara Netanyahu in celebration of her upcoming wedding anniversary. The couple, who had been described by detractors with the label Marie Antoinette due to their love of luxury goods, received a near-constant supply line of pink champagne and Cuban cigars from the Australian billionaire.

Despite the serious nature of the interrogation, Packer appeared unbothered by the police scrutiny. He expressed deep admiration for the Israeli leader, telling the officers that Netanyahu was the most impressive person he had ever met in his life. This candid assessment underscored the personal nature of the connection that had developed over several years.

Relationship With Yair Netanyahu And Financial Ties

The interrogation also covered Packer's friendship with Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu's son, Yair. The two had shared significant time together, with Yair staying in Packer's apartment at the Royal Beach Hotel in Tel Aviv, a hotel suite in New York, and on a mega yacht off the coast of Spain. Barely out of his teens, Yair had even boarded Packer's private jet to visit the billionaire's seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom retreat in Aspen, Colorado.

Police questioned why Packer's company, Consolidated Press Holdings, had hired Roman Abramovsky, a close friend of Yair, on a salary of $US150,000 despite Abramovsky's lack of qualifications. Investigators sought to understand if this financial arrangement was intended to tone down media criticism of the Israeli Prime Minister and whether it constituted an illicit benefit.

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Police Estimates Of Personal Meetings

Chief Superintendent Shlomo Meshulam left the Melbourne meeting to prepare notes summarizing the conversation. His overview indicated that Packer estimated he had met with the Prime Minister 20 times over the course of their relationship. Packer considered Netanyahu one of his closest friends, a bond that Israeli media had closely scrutinized despite receiving only passing interest in Australia at the time.

The scale of the relationship became clearer through financial disclosures as well. Packer paid at least $US1.25 million to a Tel Aviv law firm that was defending Netanyahu against allegations that he had unlawfully received gifts. A source familiar with Packer's financial dealings insisted that the monthly $US50,000 wire transfers were compensation for work done for Packer, including deal-finding activities in Israel.

Formal Submission In Beverly Hills

Packer viewed the November 2017 interview as an unnecessary intrusion into his friendship with Netanyahu, which he described as having morphed into a father-son dynamic between 2013 and late 2016. Benjamin Netanyahu later recounted in court, according to translated transcripts, that he found Packer's innocence and boyish charm captivating, creating a unique personal connection.

Four months after the Melbourne interview, Packer traveled to a Beverly Hills mansion owned by his actor friend Warren Beatty. At 9am, he signed a 14-page written statement outlining his formal submission to the police. This document was designed to distance him from the rapidly worsening legal affair surrounding the Israeli Prime Minister, cementing his role as a key witness in a high-stakes international investigation.