James Slipper Open to Fifth Rugby World Cup After Wallabies Return

The Wallabies' most-capped player, James Slipper, has reversed his international retirement and is considering a historic fifth Rugby World Cup appearance in 2027, contingent on form and selection.

Veteran Wallabies prop James Slipper has indicated he would be open to participating in a record fifth Rugby World Cup on home soil in Australia next year, provided he earns selection and remains the best option for the team.

Slipper, the most-capped Wallaby in history with 151 Tests, reversed his decision to retire from international rugby and rejoined the squad this week for the upcoming July Tests against Ireland, France, and Italy. His return follows conversations with coach Joe Schmidt, prompted by injuries to other loosehead props throughout the season, particularly after the injury to Taniela Tupou.

Slipper emphasized that he does not take his selection for granted and will only consider World Cup participation if he is performing at a level that justifies his place, stating that the team's needs must come first. He is also negotiating with the Brumbies and Rugby Australia to continue playing into next year, which would make him the first Australian to appear at five World Cups, a feat achieved by only three players globally.

Slipper acknowledged criticism about his recall at age 37 potentially hindering younger players' development but argued that at a World Cup, the best available team should be selected, citing the success of experienced South African squads. He described his return to camp as feeling like his first day of school again and expressed discomfort with the attention his longevity attracts, though he remains focused on contributing to the Wallabies' campaign





brisbanetimes / 🏆 13. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

James Slipper Wallabies Rugby World Cup Rugby Union Australia Test Rugby Prop International Rugby Joe Schmidt Brumbies

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Smiling since last night': Community joy after Irankunda's World Cup goalThe family and community of Socceroos star Nestory Irankunda are 'very emotional' after his goal-scoring World Cup debut. His cousin says he will be 'forever grateful' for the support the family received after arriving in Australia, and 'their blessing is seeing this at the big stage'.

Read more »

James Bond is missing in movies but thriving in video gamesWhile producers are still mulling over who will take the Bond mantle from Daniel Craig, the super-spy has already moved on in 007 First Light.

Read more »

New York Knicks owner James Dolan urged players to abstain from sex during title runA newly released video shows New York Knicks owner James Dolan urged his team’s players to abstain from sex for 10 weeks before their stunning title run

Read more »

‘Blow hot and cold’: Veteran coach delivers sober health check for Aussie rugbyDeparting defence coach Laurie Fisher says winning the World Cup in 2027 will be a “massive hill to climb” for the Wallabies, and revealed two UK-based stars are in doubt for the first Test against Ireland in July.

Read more »