James Tedesco Retires After World Cup Win as Kevin Walters Honors Legacy

Kevin Walters gave James Tedesco a final start in the World Cup final. The 34-year-old retired after winning with Australia against Great Britain.

Australia secured the Rugby League World Cup title with a dominant victory over Great Britain at Suncorp Stadium. The match concluded with a significant emotional moment for veteran fullback James Tedesco. The 34-year-old former captain entered the game with only six minutes remaining on the clock. This strategic substitution by head coach Kevin Walters marked the end of Tedesco's international career.

Tedesco Retirement Decision Details

James Tedesco confirmed immediately after the final whistle that he would not wear the Australian jersey again. He reflected on the three-year gap since he last played in the national squad. The victory provided a perfect farewell to his extensive career representing his country. He described the experience of winning the World Cup in his final appearance as highly special. Tedesco expressed happiness with whatever role he fulfilled within the squad during the tournament.

Also read Fullback battle looming as decisive factor in World Cup final

Kevin Walters Fullback Selection Strategy

Kevin Walters faced a difficult decision regarding the starting fullback position before the five-week tournament. The choice lay between James Tedesco and Brisbane Broncos star Reece Walsh. Tedesco arrived in hot form after captaining the Roosters to the NRL premiership. Many observers backed the 34-year-old to start at number one based on his recent club success. Walters selected Reece Walsh for the starting role instead of his former captain.

Reece Walsh Performance and Impact

Reece Walsh justified the coach's faith with a stunning campaign throughout the tournament. His performance was particularly sublime during the Sunday night final at Suncorp Stadium. Walsh's contributions were instrumental in lifting the Australian team to victory. He remained in the starting lineup for the entire duration of the championship match. This decision kept James Tedesco on the bench for most of the competitive tournament.

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Commentary Reactions to Substitution

Trent Robinson provided commentary on the significance of the final substitution by Kevin Walters. He noted that Tedesco had previously captained Australia in the second game of the series. The late inclusion was viewed as a respectful nod to Tedesco's long-standing leadership. Robinson emphasized that Tedesco had captained his club, state, and country over many years. He stated that Walters acknowledged that Tedesco deserved to be on the field for the win.

Andrew Voss also analyzed the tactical and emotional weight of the decision. He questioned if it was written in the stars for Tedesco to receive this final moment. Voss praised Ethan Strange for his respect in sitting back to allow the substitution. He explained that Reece Walsh has learned significantly from James Tedesco's experience. Voss attempted to get Tedesco on the field earlier because he understood the personal importance of the moment.

Teammate Praise for Tedesco Legacy

James Tedesco expressed gratitude for the opportunity to play the final five minutes. He admitted he did not expect to feature or receive any playing time in the final. He described being part of the winning group as a truly special experience. Star teammate Harry Grant highlighted Tedesco's status as a giant of the sport. Grant called him an incredible leader and a great role model for the game.

Harry Grant shared that playing two World Cups alongside Tedesco was a surreal experience. He congratulated Tedesco on the completion of his distinguished international campaign. The collective sentiment from coaches and teammates underscored the respect for Tedesco's contributions. The late substitution served as a fitting tribute to a legendary career in rugby league.