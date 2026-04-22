James Valentine, Beloved ABC Radio Host and Saxophonist, Dies at 64

James Valentine, the long-time host of ABC Sydney’s ‘Afternoons’ program and a respected saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 64. He retired from radio earlier this year after a battle with illness and chose Voluntary Assisted Dying. Tributes are pouring in from colleagues and listeners praising his warmth, wit, and unique connection with his audience.

The Australian broadcasting landscape has lost a beloved figure with the passing of James Valentine , a celebrated radio presenter and accomplished saxophonist. Valentine, aged 64, died peacefully at his home surrounded by family, just three months after his retirement from ABC radio after a remarkable 25-year tenure hosting Sydney’s ‘Afternoons’ program.

His career spanned decades, beginning in the 1980s with a decade of musical performance with bands like The Models, before transitioning to television as the host of the ‘Afternoon Show’ for children on ABC TV in 1987. He embraced radio in 1999, quickly becoming a cherished voice for Sydney listeners.

Valentine’s journey wasn’t without its challenges; he briefly stepped away for treatment after a previous health scare, returning to the airwaves with his characteristic warmth and wit, only to face a recurrence of illness that ultimately led to his decision to pursue Voluntary Assisted Dying. His family expressed gratitude for the option, noting his calm dignity and ability to find humor even in his final moments. Valentine’s impact on Australian radio was profound.

He wasn’t a broadcaster focused on controversy or sensationalism; instead, he cultivated a sense of connection and companionship with his audience. His program became a daily ritual for many Sydneysiders, a comforting presence in their lives. He was renowned for his creativity and unique segments, including the popular ‘rant’, ‘petty crimes’, and ‘this is what I live with’ features, alongside engaging conversations with comedian HG Nelson.

These segments weren’t merely fillers; they were opportunities for genuine connection, reflecting Valentine’s ability to tap into the everyday experiences and emotions of his listeners. Hugh Marks, the ABC’s managing director, described Valentine as a ‘trusted companion’ for generations, emphasizing his ability to transform a segment of the Sydney airwaves into a space of warmth and understanding.

Richard Glover, a former Drive presenter and close friend, highlighted Valentine’s unique talent for lifting the mood of the city, consistently reminding people to appreciate the beauty and importance of ordinary life. Glover’s tribute underscores the depth of Valentine’s influence, extending far beyond the confines of the studio. The outpouring of grief from colleagues and listeners alike speaks volumes about the void he leaves behind. Beyond his distinguished radio career, James Valentine was a highly respected musician.

A skilled saxophonist, he collaborated with prominent Australian artists such as Jo Camilleri, Kate Ceberano, and Wendy Matthews. He achieved significant success as a member of The Models, contributing to two number-one hits and touring extensively with the band across the United States and Europe. Valentine continued to pursue his musical passion throughout his broadcasting career, performing regularly in Sydney and at music festivals across Australia.

He also shared his love of jazz as the presenter of ABC Jazz, further demonstrating his commitment to the arts. His musical background undoubtedly informed his radio work, lending a unique sensibility and artistic flair to his presentations. The combination of his musical talent and broadcasting skills made him a truly versatile and captivating performer.

Details regarding memorial arrangements and opportunities to celebrate James Valentine’s life will be announced in the coming days, allowing fans and colleagues to pay their respects to a man who touched so many lives through his music and his voice





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James Valentine ABC Radio Saxophonist Obituary Voluntary Assisted Dying

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