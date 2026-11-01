Jamie Brown and Career Boss Shareholder Deny Torrens to Darlington Threats

Jamie Brown and an unnamed Career Boss shareholder deny intimidation claims linked to Adelaide's $15.4 billion Torrens to Darlington road project.

A woman at the centre of explosive allegations and a member of an outlaw motorcycle gang have publicly rejected claims of intimidation, threats, and underworld involvement connected to major South Australia n infrastructure work. Jamie Brown, whose name was cited during bitter court proceedings regarding the alleged use of violence to gain control of labour-hire firm Career Boss, stated categorically that he denies any wrongdoing. The allegations surfaced in the context of the Torrens to Darlington project, which is South Australia's largest road infrastructure initiative.

Project Context and Allegations

The River Torrens to Darlington project represents a massive $15.4 billion investment designed to complete the final 10.5km section of Adelaide's North-South Corridor. Career Boss, the company at the heart of the dispute, supplies workers for this critical development. Serious allegations have been made suggesting that intimidation and violence were employed in attempts to secure control over the labour-hire company that provides staff for the project. These claims have sparked intense public interest and legal scrutiny.

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Cammarano Cites Fear and Attacks

Rob Cammarano, a shareholder in Career Boss, described a year of living in fear following a series of violent attacks across Adelaide. He stated that his business empire has been left in ruins by these events, which have triggered a high-level police investigation. Cammarano told reporters that his family is extremely cautious, constantly checking for signs that they are being followed. He emphasized that the attacks have had a devastating impact on his personal safety and professional life.

Shareholder Disputes Intimidation Claims

Despite the claims made by Cammarano, another unnamed shareholder of Career Boss has spoken out to strongly reject the idea that there was any interference by Jamie Brown. She insisted that Brown and his associates did not threaten any shareholders. The woman stated that she provided a formal statement to police on October 23, explicitly disputing the allegations. She clarified that her statement asserted the claims were merely allegations and were factually incorrect.

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Brown Denies Involvement and Threats

Jamie Brown addressed the accusations directly through a statement to the media, categorically rejecting any suggestion of involvement with Career Boss or the Torrens to Darlington project. He denied ever threatening any shareholder of the company, describing the allegations as false and fabricated. Brown expressed his confidence in the legal process, stating on social media that he was waiting for his day in court to clear his name and prove the inaccuracies of the claims made against him.

Unnamed Shareholder Expresses Sympathy

The unnamed Career Boss shareholder expressed sympathy for Brown and his family, noting that they had been unfairly affected by the serious allegations. She stated that she felt for them having these untrue claims made against them. While she firmly denied any wrongdoing by Brown or his associates, her public statement added a layer of complexity to the dispute. The conflicting narratives between the shareholders and Brown highlight the deep divisions and tensions surrounding the infrastructure project.

Ongoing Legal and Police Scrutiny

The situation remains under close observation by law enforcement authorities given the severity of the allegations and the scale of the infrastructure project involved. The police investigation into the violent attacks and potential underworld links continues to develop. As the legal proceedings unfold, the public and business community await further developments in this high-stakes dispute involving one of the state's most significant road projects.