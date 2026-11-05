Jan Potocki's Manuscript Found in Saragossa Exhibition Reveals Global Humanism

A new Swiss exhibition explores the life of Polish author Jan Potocki and his encyclopedic novel The Manuscript Found in Saragossa, highlighting its global vision and cult status among writers like Salman Rushdie.

A new exhibition in Montricher, Switzerland, is examining the life and work of Polish Count Jan Potocki and his encyclopedic novel The Manuscript Found in Saragossa. The event highlights the book's complex narrative structure and its enduring influence on modern literature and cinema. Curators emphasize that the work offers a unique global humanist perspective that remains highly relevant today.

Encyclopedic Novel Structure and Plot

Jan Potocki's novel features a young Walloon officer called Alphonse van Worden who travels through the Sierra Morena on his way to Madrid to join the Spanish army. The protagonist encounters two demonic Moorish sisters in an erotic situation and faces shape-shifting apparitions during his journey. He is also tested by a Jewish Kabbalist who attempts to use mystical formulas to control spirits and decipher the universe. The story spans a period from the birth of Jesus Christ up to the beginning of the 19th century.

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The narrative structure is described as resembling a Chinese box, with multiple stories nested within one another. The book evokes diverse locations ranging from the Mediterranean and north Africa to Mexico, Peru and the Philippines. This vast geographical and temporal scope distinguishes it from typical European novels of its era. The work is often compared to a western version of One Thousand and One Nights by literary scholars.

Author Background and Esoteric Interests

Jan Potocki was born in Pików in the Polish-Lithuanian commonwealth and was educated in Orbe, Switzerland, near the village of Montricher. He was one of the very few Poles with a deep interest in Jewish culture as it was cultivated by rabbis in eastern Poland at the time. François Rosset, a curator of the exhibition, notes that this fascination led Potocki into the world of esoteric learning.

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Potocki's intellectual pursuits extended to ancient Egypt and Mesopotamia, influencing the mystical elements in his writing. The novel was written in French by a Polish count, and the first fragments were published in 1804 in St Petersburg. This publication history explains why the work remained relatively little-known in western Europe for many years.

Author Death and Manuscript Discovery

Jan Potocki's extraordinary life ended in 1815 when he shot himself at the age of 54. An inventory of his possessions at his Uładówka home revealed a silver sugar bowl with a missing lid. Speculation suggests an ailing Potocki filed down the knob of the lid to cast the bullet that killed him. This detail sparked outlandish theories that he believed he was a werewolf.

For many years, the novel circulated in fragmentary and competing versions. The English-language Penguin edition, translated by Ian Maclean, was based on René Radrizzani's revised French-language edition of 1990. However, the notion that Radrizzani's version represented the most faithful text was overturned in 2002. Dominique Triaire, the exhibition's co-curator, discovered eight manuscripts that had been miscataloged in Polish archives.

Modern Literary and Cinematic Influence

The novel has fervent admirers among contemporary novelists such as French Prix Goncourt winner Mathias Énard. Poland's 2018 Nobel prize laureate Olga Tokarczuk described the book as part of her literary first-aid kit. She stated that opening a page by chance provides a dose of creative energy and pure vital force. Despite its influence, the book's inherent weirdness has prevented it from becoming a classic like Don Quixote or Boccaccio's Decameron.

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The Swiss exhibition features a video screen showing the opening four minutes of Polish director Wojciech Has's 1965 film adaptation. In the film, soldiers run through the ruins of Saragossa to the strains of Beethoven's Ode to Joy. The black-and-white film's cult following helped inspire a restoration in the 1990s, initiated by the Grateful Dead's Jerry Garcia.

Francis Ford Coppola and Martin Scorsese subsequently supported the restoration effort initiated by Jerry Garcia. Another screen shows excerpts of a four-part 1973 French television adaptation titled La Duchesse d'Avila. This adaptation leans into a kitsch aesthetic, underscoring the extraordinary elasticity of Potocki's novel. Beyond screens, the book inspired 10 dreamlike engravings by Leonor Fini for a rare bibliophiles' edition in 1961.