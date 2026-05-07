Janai Safar Returns to Australia After Decade in Syria, Faces Terrorism Charges

Janai Safar, a former nursing student detained in Syria for nearly a decade, has returned to Australia with her son, facing terrorism-related charges. Her bail application reveals her struggles under Islamic State surveillance and her desire to rebuild her life and education. Meanwhile, two other women arrested in Melbourne face serious crimes against humanity charges, with their children entering deradicalisation programs.

Janai Safar , a former nursing student, has returned to Australia after nearly a decade in Syria, where she was detained in a camp following the fall of the Islamic State .

Safar, who was arrested upon her arrival with her nine-year-old son, is facing charges of entering a prohibited area and being a member of a terrorist organisation, both of which carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Her bail application reveals that she initially traveled to Lebanon to visit family and then to Turkey, but her subsequent journey to Islamic State territory remains unclear.

Safar’s father, who was unaware of the details surrounding her marriage to an Australian man, expressed concern about her well-being during her time in Syria. Safar maintained contact with her father but allegedly felt under constant surveillance by Islamic State figures, describing herself as vulnerable and alone. Her primary motivation for returning to Australia is her son, who was born and raised in Syria and now speaks English as a second language.

Safar has emphasized her desire to ensure her child receives an education and integrates into Australian society, while also expressing fear of being separated from him. The bail application highlights her extensive medical issues, including kidney problems and PTSD, which went untreated for years in the camps. Safar intends to resume her nursing studies and serve as a positive role model for her son.

Meanwhile, in Melbourne, two other women, Kawsar Abbas, 54, and her daughter Zeinab, 31, were arrested at the airport upon their return from Sydney. Abbas faces charges of crimes against humanity, including enslavement and slave trading, with potential sentences of up to 25 years. The women and their children, who spent years in war zones and camps, will now undergo deradicalisation programs and receive psychological support as they begin their new lives in Australia





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Janai Safar Islamic State Terrorism Charges Crimes Against Humanity Deradicalisation Programs

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