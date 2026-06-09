Jane Halton on Ebola Crisis: War, Misinformation and Vaccine Quest

Jane Halton, former Australian health chief and CEPI chair, describes the dangerous Ebola outbreak in Congo and Uganda, the challenges of containing a virus in conflict zones, and the push for vaccines.

Jane Halton was present in the room with the world's top health officials as the World Health Organisation issued its most serious alert regarding the Ebola outbreak.

The gathering on the sidelines of the World Health Assembly in Geneva included WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who had just declared the Ebola virus disease spreading in the Democratic Republic of the Congo a public health emergency of international concern. Halton recalled the tension of that May meeting, noting that during it Tedros received text messages from WHO staff on the ground who were under gunfire in their tent.

She described the region as a very dangerous part of the world. Halton served as secretary of the Australian Health Department between 2002 and 2014 and was deeply involved in Australia's pandemic response while serving on the National COVID-19 Coordination Commission.

Her influence expanded globally when she became chair of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), which is a pandemic-fighting alliance of governments, scientific institutions, and civil society organisations formed after the largest ever Ebola outbreak that started in 2014. That outbreak infected 28,600 people and killed 11,325 across West Africa.

The current Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo and Uganda, which as of June 7 had 569 confirmed cases and 103 deaths, involves a rare strain of the Bundibugyo virus for which there is no licensed vaccine or treatment. The region is plagued by conflict between warring militias, and misinformation has sometimes led to violence, such as when grieving family members torched medical tents because they did not believe the virus killed their loved ones.

Last week, young men stormed a hospital to seize the bodies of two relatives, highlighting the nightmare conditions for disease containment. Amid these challenges, CEPI has invested $87 million in three early-stage Bundibugyo vaccine candidates, employing a 'many shots on goal' strategy that proved successful during COVID-19 when CEPI's investments in 14 candidates led to seven reaching some form of licensure. Halton explains this scattershot approach increases the chances of finding effective countermeasures.

WHO chief Tedros has stated the situation is not without hope because the disease can be survived with good medical care. CEPI, partly funded by Australia, finances scientific research to develop new vaccines and treatments for emerging diseases and conducts pandemic preparedness exercises with laboratories and governments. One such exercise with the Rwandan government in September 2024 used a fictional Marburg virus scenario to test outbreak response plans and identify bottlenecks that could delay rapid disease control.

Such drills have sometimes been prescient, helping authorities refine their strategies. Meanwhile, traditional healers in the affected region claim to have found a herbal remedy, but their assertions have not been scientifically validated. The outbreak underscores the continuing threat of viral haemorrhagic fevers in conflict zones and the importance of international cooperation and rapid vaccine development to prevent a catastrophe on the scale of the 2014-2016 Ebola epidemic.

Halton's leadership at CEPI places her at the forefront of these global efforts, coordinating resources to accelerate the creation of medical countermeasures that could save countless lives if the current outbreak spirals out of control. Health workers continue to risk their lives in the region, donning protective suits to treat patients and collect samples, while border screening at crossing points like Mpondwe aims to detect cases early.

The combination of armed violence, community mistrust, and lack of medical infrastructure creates a uniquely challenging environment for the WHO and its partners, who are deploying emergency response teams and experimental treatments under extremely hazardous conditions. Halton's firsthand account from the Geneva meeting illustrates the immediacy of the crisis, with WHO officials facing direct threats while trying to coordinate the response.

This intersection of public health and security demonstrates why pandemic preparedness must account for fragile states and conflict zones, where diseases can spread undetected and unchallenged for months. The Bundibugyo strain's long incubation period and transmission via bodily fluids make contact tracing and isolation critical, yet nearly impossible in areas where people are displaced by fighting and distrust outside interventions. CEPI's rapid funding for vaccine candidates seeks to shortcut the usual development timeline, but even accelerated trials will take time.

In the interim, the world relies on the bravery of local health workers, the strategic planning of international agencies, and the political will to support a robust response. Halton's experience bridging Australian public service and global health networks exemplifies the kind of leadership required to navigate such complex emergencies. The Ebola emergency committee's declaration by WHO aims to mobilise the world's attention and resources, but history shows that sustained engagement is necessary to finally stamp out the disease.

Each new case in this outbreak is a race against time, with the virus potentially crossing borders and finding new hosts in a region with poor sanitation and limited healthcare access. The images of health workers crouching beside coffins during safe burials or suiting up in oppressive gear at clinics like Mongbwalu remind us of the human toll behind the statistics.

As the outbreak persists, the question remains whether the global community can coordinate quickly enough to prevent a repeat of the 2014 disaster, which overwhelmed West Africa and sparked worldwide fear. Halton and CEPI represent one part of that effort, focusing on the long-term solution of vaccines, while immediate containment depends on infection control, community engagement, and security for responders.

The stress on multiple fronts - medical, social, military - makes this Ebola outbreak one of the most daunting recent public health challenges





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