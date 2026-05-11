Jane Hume Refuses to Rule Out One Nation Coalition Amid Farrer By-Election Fallout

Deputy Liberal Leader Jane Hume sidesteps questions on One Nation joining the Coalition after the party’s loss in the Farrer by-election, blasting Labor for its absence in the race.

Deputy Liberal Leader Jane Hume has declined to rule out the possibility of One Nation joining the Coalition, while criticizing Labor for not actively participating in the Farrer by-election.

Senator Hume was pressed for her response following the defeat in Farrer, with the seat being won by One Nation MP David Farley—a historic shift, as Farrer had never been held by any party other than the Liberal or National Coalition. She dismissed the speculation as a hypothetical situation, stating, 'I know that One Nation wants you to ask this question, but that's not the question we are prepared to answer.

' She emphasized that there was no discussion within the Coalition party room about including One Nation, adding, 'There is no one in the Coalition party room today that is telling us we need to expand to include One Nation'. In addressing the loss of Farrer, Senator Hume acknowledged the clear message sent by voters, who expressed frustration with their declining living standards. She remarked, 'The message that we heard from voters was loud and clear, they wanted change.

This is also a by-election that nobody wanted and occurred only a year after the election, after a local member had retired after a quarter of a century. People's standard of living had gone backwards so far and so fast, they were rightly angry.

' She admitted that a significant portion of the dissatisfaction was directed at the Liberal Party but also accused Labor of failing to engage effectively in the by-election process. 'It's just that the Labor Party didn't have the balls to turn up,' she argued, maintaining that voters indicated they were looking for alternatives beyond the two major parties.

Challenged by 7.30 host Sarah Ferguson on the matter, Senator Hume doubled down, claiming that voters were actively seeking voting cards from minor parties like One Nation and the Teals rather than Labor, which was conspicuously absent. When questioned about whether the loss reflected poorly on her leadership and that of Opposition Leader Angus Taylor, she dismissed the suggestion, asserting that the recent ten weeks under their leadership had seen the introduction of several key policies.

She highlighted initiatives in energy, immigration, gas, and fuel, calling these the beginning of addressing voter demands. She stated, 'We split twice just in the last 12 months.

But it's on us now—on Angus and me and Matt Canavan and the entire team—to make sure that when we go to the next election, we present voters with a policy platform that represents their dreams, their hopes, and their aspirations for themselves and their families, for their businesses, and for the future.

' Senator Hume also mentioned the upcoming budget reply speech by Mr. Taylor, where further changes may be unveiled





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