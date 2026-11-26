World number one Jannik Sinner is ruled out of the Australian Open 2026 due to knee surgery. The two-time champion faces a four-month recovery period, impacting the men's tennis tour schedule.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Jannik Sinner has been officially ruled out of the Australian Open in January following surgery on a persistent knee injury. The 25-year-old Italian star was facing up to four months of recovery time, according to reports from Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport. This medical update confirms his extended absence from the professional tennis tour.

Sinner Misses Australian Open 2026

Jannik Sinner will not compete at Melbourne Park in January because of the recent minor operation required to address his knee condition. Event organizers confirmed that the Italian star will not be joining the field for the tournament starting on 17 January. Officials expressed that Sinner loves competing in Melbourne and looks forward to returning for the Australian Open in 2028.

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Recovery Timeline and Tour Impact

The four-month hiatus marks a significant gap in Sinner's competitive schedule, extending a long absence from the tour. The world number one has not played in an official match since winning his fifth Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in July. Despite starting the current season with strong momentum, winning all five Masters events he entered, the physical toll has necessitated this break.

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Competition Context and Rivalries

Sinner began the season with a remarkable 44-3 win-lose record before deciding to cut his campaign short earlier this month. His absence coincides with the early success of his primary rival, who recently won his first two Grand Slam titles at Roland Garros and the US Open. The Spanish seven-time Grand Slam winner publicly acknowledged that the sport is missing Jannik Sinner on the court.

Looking Ahead to Future Comeback

The focus for Jannik Sinner now shifts entirely to rehabilitation and returning to full fitness. His medical team is managing a recovery process that will keep him sidelined for several months. Fans and the tennis community await updates on his progress as he aims to return to peak performance level in the coming year.