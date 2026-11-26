World No. 1 Jannik Sinner undergoes knee surgery, ruling him out of the Australian Open. The two-time champion faces up to four months of recovery, extending his absence from the tennis tour.

Tennis star Jannik Sinner has been officially ruled out of the upcoming Australian Open at Melbourne Park in January following surgery on a persistent knee injury. The two-time Grand Slam champion underwent a minor operation that is expected to keep him sidelined for up to four months. This medical development confirms that the 25-year-old Italian will not participate in the tournament, which is scheduled to begin on 17 January.

Sinner Recovery Timeline Revealed

Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport reported that Sinner faces a rehabilitation period of up to four months following the procedure. This timeline extends his long absence from the professional tour, as he has not competed since winning his fifth Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in July. The Australian Open organizers confirmed through official statements that they have been in regular contact with Sinner's team regarding his status. The tournament officials noted that Sinner loves competing in Melbourne and expressed hope for his return at the Australian Open in 2028.

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Sinner Dominant Record Before Injury

Before his season was cut short, Sinner displayed exceptional form, winning all five Masters events he entered during that period. His impressive performance included a remarkable 44-3 win-loss record in matches prior to the injury. The Italian initially had strong expectations of returning in time for the January Grand Slam, having maintained high competitive standards throughout the latter part of the season. His early season success highlighted his dominance in the sport before the knee issue forced him to withdraw from further competition.

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Alcaraz Reaction to Sinner Absence

The absence of Sinner has been noted by his key rival, Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz. Alcaraz, a seven-time Grand Slam winner, engaged in a thrilling rivalry with Sinner over recent years. He publicly stated on Wednesday that the sport is missing Sinner due to his withdrawal from the tour. Alcaraz is also a two-time Grand Slam winner, having secured his first two major titles at Roland Garros and the US Open. The Spanish player's comments underscore the significance of Sinner's presence in the professional tennis circuit and the impact of his recovery on the competitive landscape.

Impact on Tour and Future Competitions

Sinner's prolonged absence affects the upcoming tennis schedule and the expectations for the Grand Slam events. The four-month recovery period means he will miss significant tournament dates as he regains full fitness. His return to peak form will be critical for maintaining his status among the top players in the world. The tennis community awaits his comeback with interest, as his rivalry with players like Alcaraz defines the current era of the sport. Fans and analysts will watch his rehabilitation progress closely to anticipate his return to competitive play in 2025.