Jannik Sinner underwent minor surgery on his iliotibial band after months of right knee pain, casting doubt on his planned return at the Australian Open in January.

Jannik Sinner has undergone knee surgery, putting his planned Australian Open comeback in considerable doubt. The former world No 1 and two-time defending champion in Melbourne had targeted the season-opening grand slam for his return after nearly six months out with a right knee injury.

The Italian last played in July at Wimbledon, where he won his second consecutive title and fifth grand slam crown. He has been sidelined with pain in his right knee ever since. On Tuesday, Sinner announced he had undergone a minor operation on his iliotibial band in an attempt to solve the problem.

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Sinner Undergoes Minor Knee Surgery

No timeline for recovery has been set out, but the procedure seems almost certain to rule out a comeback at the Australian Open in January, as had been the intention. The 2027 Australian Open main draw begins on January 17. Sinner said in a statement: Over the past few months, together with my team, we have tried everything to treat my injury without surgery.

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After some very encouraging progress early on, my knee unfortunately did not respond as we had all hoped, that is why today I underwent a minor surgery to improve the condition of my iliotibial band. I really miss being on court and will now begin my recovery process together with my team. The iliotibial band is a thick band of fibrous connective tissue running down the outside of the thigh, from the hip to the top of the shinbone.

It stabilises the knee when functioning properly, but can cause irritation when too tight or when associated muscles are weak. Injuries associated with it are typically caused by overuse. The winner in Melbourne in 2024 and 2025, Sinner said a fortnight ago: The aim is to go to Australia. But he now could be sidelined for months.

Italian Tennis Star Rebuilds Muscle

Sinner said recently that he had lost a significant amount of weight after having his tonsils removed and was in the process of rebuilding muscle. He said earlier this month: I have to respect the protocols because if we rush things we could have more serious problems. I have a lot of faith in the process, and I am working toward that objective. Initially, we had an impossible goal for my return in mind, so we took a different path.

I am a tennis player, not a doctor, so my only option is to trust them. I miss playing tennis. Right now, however, it is crucial that I take care of my body, because I want to keep playing for another 10 to 15 years. During his absence, Sinner has lost his world No 1 status to Alexander Zverev.

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Rising World Rankings Amid Injury Absence

Carlos Alcaraz is now close behind in third after a hugely impressive comeback from his own injury issues. Sinner set a record earlier this year by winning the first five Masters 1000 tournaments of the season, becoming only the second man after Novak Djokovic to complete the career Golden Masters. But he appeared exhausted in suffering a shock early loss at the French Open before rebounding strongly at Wimbledon.