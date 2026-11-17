Jannik Sinner discusses his new role as global brand ambassador for Explora Journeys and his approach to rest, travel and recharging away from the ATP Tour.

Jannik Sinner has launched a new campaign called Out of Office as global brand ambassador for luxury ocean travel brand Explora Journeys. The campaign highlights his approach to rest, travel and recharging after a relentless year-round ATP Tour schedule.

Life on the ATP Tour is a relentless sprint across time zones, luxury hotels and high-stakes matches. For Sinner, staying at the pinnacle of world tennis requires obsessive dedication to physical conditioning and disciplined routines, not just on the court but in how he recovers from constant global competition and travel. Ahead of the campaign launch, Sinner spoke about the importance of knowing when to stop and what recharging looks like when your office spans the globe.

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Sinner First Guest Onboard Explora III

He also became the first guest aboard Explora Journeys' Explora III, an experience he described as very special. Before that, Sinner had not really experienced ocean travel in this way, so he was curious to discover what it would be like. The first evening was particularly special because only the Aponte Vago family and his team were onboard.

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We had a nice family dinner and the ship was still empty, and we were the first ones to visit it, Sinner said. What surprised me most was the feeling of space and freedom. There is so much to enjoy on board, but at the same time, nothing feels rushed or prescribed. You can enjoy the culinary experiences, spend time focusing on your wellbeing or simply relax and look out at the ocean.

I also really appreciated the feeling of being surrounded by the ocean and having that uninterrupted horizon. It gives you perspective, helps you disconnect from everyday demands and allows you to slow down. Sinner said that feeling is quite special, particularly when you are used to travelling with a very full schedule. Asked whether he finds it easy to let go of discipline and routine on holiday, he said not being on a schedule is true luxury.

Sinner Prefers Uninterrupted Ocean Perspective

I like to sleep in, switch my phone off and take the day as it comes. The most important thing is to have the right people around me and enjoy the time together, he said. He added that he loves to experience nature, from the mountains to the ocean, and tries to avoid very crowded places.

That is why it is so special to be on the ocean, drink a coffee on my balcony in the morning or enjoy sunset after a relaxing day, Sinner said. His ideal holiday starts with no alarm clock, waking up whenever he wakes up. He enjoys a nice breakfast with good coffee, fresh fruit, maybe some toast and eggs. He spends time with loved ones, plays games, visits the spa and enjoys the sauna and jacuzzi.

He also likes to take a nap in the afternoon, which gives him a lot of energy. In the evening, he goes for a nice dinner or, if at home with his parents, enjoys a barbecue. Asked about the most extraordinary place he has visited for tennis that he would like to return to as a tourist, Sinner said he has been lucky to visit many incredible places through tennis.

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The reality is that when you travel for competitions, you do not always have the time to experience them properly. Your schedule is usually very structured, with practice, matches, preparation and various commitments taking priority.

Sinner Wants To Return To Tennis Cities

I would love to return to some of the places I have visited for tennis, but this time without the pressure of a tournament schedule, simply to explore at my own pace, discover the local culture, enjoy the food and really experience what makes each destination special, he said. Sinner also reflected on travelling the world from a young age. I feel very privileged to have been able to travel the world from such a young age.

Since tennis is a global sport, we really travel around the world and see so many interesting places and get to know new cultures, he said. However, coming back home always remains the best feeling. To sleep in your own bed is something you truly treasure when you travel as much as we do, Sinner said. The Out of Office campaign with Explora Journeys captures his approach to rest, space and freedom on the ocean.

Justine Cullen is the Editorial and Strategy Director of Traveller and a former Editor-in-Chief of ELLE and InStyle Australia. She has spent more than 30 years working in the media and is one of Australia's most recognised and award-winning magazine editors. She is the author of the memoir Semi-Gloss and the bestselling weekly culture Substack, Late Night Snacking. Justine is a lifelong traveller with a particular interest in the intersection of travel and sociocultural trends.