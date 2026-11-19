Chinese hosts冷落 Japan Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the Shenzhen Apec summit. The cool welcome follows tensions over Taiwan policy and recent diplomatic row.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi received a notably frosty reception at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in Shenzhen, China, a stark contrast to the lavish welcome extended to other global leaders attending the event. The diplomatic snub, marked by a modest guard of honour and greetings from a relatively junior official, has been widely interpreted as a direct response to Tokyo's hardline stance on Taiwan and recent escalations in bilateral tensions.

Diplomatic Welcome Varies by Leader

The Chinese hosts orchestrated a vibrant and enthusiastic welcome for most attendees at Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport, featuring military bands, cheering crowds waving colourful bouquets, and senior officials offering warm hugs and handshakes on the tarmac. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and his wife, Kim Hea Kyung, were treated as VIP guests, enjoying the full ceremonial protocol that underscores strong regional ties.

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In sharp contrast, Sanae Takaichi, on her first official visit to the country since assuming office over a year ago, was met by Zhang Qiyue, China's former ambassador to Greece. This greeting was perceived as a deliberate downgrade, as Zhang holds a significantly lower diplomatic rank than the senior figures who welcomed counterparts from other nations, signaling a clear political message from Beijing.

Roots of Diplomatic Tension Over Taiwan

The cooled relations between the two Asian giants trace back to recent statements by Prime Minister Takaichi regarding cross-strait security. When addressing members of parliament, she asserted that the People's Republic of China's attack on Taiwan could trigger the deployment of Japan's self-defence forces if the conflict posed an existential threat to Japan.

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Takaichi further elaborated that Japan's westernmost island, Okinawa, could exercise its right to collective self-defence to aid the United States, an ally, in the event of a crisis in the Taiwan Strait. These comments were viewed by Beijing as a direct challenge to its sovereignty claims over the self-governing democracy, which China regards as an integral part of its territory under the concept of reunification.

China's foreign ministry immediately condemned these remarks as wrongfully dangerous, while state-aligned media accused Takaichi of dragging her country back into prewar militarism. The diplomatic fallout extended beyond official rhetoric, with Beijing allegedly influencing grassroots exchanges and indefinitely postponing the release of Japanese films in Chinese cinemas.

Economic and Cultural Fallout Continues

Beyond the immediate diplomatic snub at the airport, the deterioration in ties has had tangible economic and cultural impacts on bilateral interactions. In January, the departure of Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei, a pair of giant pandas kept at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo, left Japan without the animals for the first time since 1972.

This removal of the pandas, a longstanding symbol of Sino-Japanese friendship that dates back to the normalisation of diplomatic ties, further strained public sentiment and official relations. The loss of such high-profile cultural symbols has compounded the chill in relations, affecting soft power exchanges and public goodwill between the two nations.

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Shenzhen Summit Highlights Geopolitical Divides

While other major world leaders, including Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, and Vladimir Putin, prepared for historic three-way talks in Shenzhen on Thursday, Sanae Takaichi's interaction with Chinese leadership remained minimal and formal.

The Prime Minister managed only a cordial handshake and a few brief words with Xi Jinping, a moment that underscored the persistent chill in Japan-China relations. This limited engagement serves as a reminder that despite the fanfare of the Apec summit, significant geopolitical rifts remain unaddressed, particularly concerning security dynamics in the Indo-Pacific region.