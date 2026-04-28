Jarome Luai Confirms Move to PNG Chiefs for Inaugural NRL Season in 2028

Star playmaker Jarome Luai has signed with the PNG Chiefs for the 2028 NRL season, marking a historic moment for the new franchise. Luai's move, along with the potential signing of Alex Johnston, highlights the Chiefs' ambition to attract top talent and grow rugby league in Papua New Guinea.

Jarome Luai has officially announced his decision to join the PNG Chiefs for the inaugural NRL season in 2028, marking a significant milestone for both the player and the newly established franchise.

The star playmaker, currently with the Wests Tigers, will leave the club at the end of the 2027 season to embark on a new chapter in his career. Luai has signed a two-year contract with the Chiefs, covering the 2028 and 2029 seasons, with an additional option to extend his stay until 2030.

His move comes after a recent visit to Papua New Guinea, where he met with Prime Minister James Marape and senior club officials, solidifying his commitment to the team. Luai, a four-time premiership winner with the Penrith Panthers, has been instrumental in the Tigers' resurgence this season, helping them secure third place on the ladder. Despite his success, the opportunity to become the face of a new franchise and contribute to the growth of rugby league in PNG proved irresistible.

The financial incentives, including a reported tax-free deal worth over $1 million per season, were not the primary motivators for Luai. Instead, he emphasized the cultural and social impact of his move, noting the similarities between PNG and his Polynesian heritage. Luai believes his presence will help grow the sport and the nation, a sentiment that deeply resonated with him.

The signing of Luai is a defining moment for the PNG Chiefs, according to the club's general manager of football, Michael Chammas. Chammas praised Luai's commitment, stating that securing his signature is a significant step forward for the club and rugby league in Papua New Guinea. The Chiefs have set their sights on attracting top talent, and Luai's arrival is a testament to their ambition.

Meanwhile, Luai remains focused on helping the Wests Tigers achieve their goals before his departure. Additionally, South Sydney's record-setting winger Alex Johnston is set to join the Chiefs on a one-year, tax-free deal worth $325,000, further bolstering the team's roster ahead of their 2028 NRL debut





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