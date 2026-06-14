Jarome Luai laughs off criticism, sparks Tigers comeback victory over Titans

After being singled out by former teammate Luke Keary for poor form, Wests Tigers five‑eighth Jarome Luai responded with humor and accountability, then delivered a three‑try performance that helped his side overturn a deficit and win 36‑28, while also addressing future commitments with the PNG Chiefs.

Wests Tigers five‑eighth Jarome Luai turned a recent criticism into a moment of levity on Fox League, sharing a good‑natured banter with former teammate Luke Keary after the Tigers staged a dramatic comeback win over the Gold Coast Titans .

The exchange came on a panel where Keary, who had publicly questioned Luai's form following a 68‑0 drubbing at the hands of Penrith, tried to conceal his laughter as he apologised for the previous week's remarks. Keary opened by saying, "Jarome, it's Kez mate, sorry about last week," before adding, "Honestly mate… I'll keep saying it every week. What was the difference tonight?

" Luai accepted the teasing with a grin and used the opportunity to acknowledge the legitimacy of the criticism. He admitted that the Tigers' poor performance a week earlier reflected a failure of leadership, including his own, and he thanked Keary for holding him accountable.

"You probably said it yourself, bro. The criticism was warranted, those results were a reflection of leadership and I'm a big part of that," Luai said, before promising to step up for his teammates. The Tigers went on to pull off a 36‑28 victory, with Luui at the centre of the turnaround.

He scored a decisive solo try in the dying minutes, celebrated with a cheeky shush gesture to the cameras and a smile that hinted at satisfaction at silencing his detractors. In a separate conversation with guest host Bryan Fletcher, Luai joked that his appearance on "Sunday Night with Fletch" was a sign that his form was finally improving.

"I haven't been on all year so it's probably a good sign to be on here talking to the boys," he said, adding that the team had taken responsibility for its recent struggles and were proud of the way the players responded. Luai's performance was a showcase of all‑round skill - he recorded three tries, five off‑loads, two line‑breaks and a relentless running game that helped re‑ignite the Tigers' attack.

Beyond the immediate drama, Luai's future remains a key storyline in Australian rugby league. He has been confirmed as the inaugural marquee signing for the PNG Chiefs, a new franchise slated to join the NRL in 2028. The agreement allows him to remain with the Tigers for the next 18 months, during which he aims to prove his commitment to the club and dispel lingering doubts about his loyalty.

The recent comeback win, which also marked the Tigers' farewell to their historic Leichhardt home before major construction renders the ground unavailable for the next year and a half, could be a defining moment in his legacy. Coaches and commentators, including former Bulldogs star Trent Murray, praised Luai's influence, noting that his three‑try performance effectively rewrote the narrative surrounding his season.

As the Tigers prepare for a crucial clash against the Dolphins next Saturday, Luai's form and leadership will be under close scrutiny, with the team eager to consolidate their push for a top‑eight finish at the mid‑season stage





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