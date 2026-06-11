JB Hi-Fi refunds $250,000 to customers after misleading sale price investigation

JB Hi-Fi has refunded $250,000 to customers after being investigated for allegedly misleading sale prices. The retailer marketed 17 products as sale items, despite the product only being offered at the original higher price for short periods, or long before the product was marked down on sale.

JB Hi-Fi is refunding $250,000 to customers after it was investigated over allegedly misleading sale prices . The retailer allegedly marketed 17 products as sale items, despite the product only being offered at the original higher price for short periods , or long before the product was marked down on sale .

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) investigated the pricing between March and September 2025 and found that 206 customers bought products with a misleading sale advertised. JB Hi-Fi will refund $250,000 to customers after the investigation by the ACCC. The ACCC said it they will not take further action against JB Hi-Fi due to the retailer’s co-operation. Customers affected will be refunded the money directly from JB Hi-Fi and some will have already received money back into their accounts.

Others will be contacted by JB Hi-Fi. Last month, Coles was found to have purposefully hiked prices for short periods, only to then be discounted down to a price that was still higher than just a few weeks earlier. The watchdog ACCC has warned JB Hi-Fi customers to be wary of scams over the next weeks, with scammers likely to use the controversy to their advantage.

Customers have been warned to be wary of any contact they receive via calls or emails alleging to be JB Hi-Fi





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JB Hi-Fi Refunds Misleading Sale Prices Investigation ACCC Customers Products Sale Items Original Higher Price Short Periods Long Before Marked Down On Sale ACCC Investigation 206 Customers Refunds Directly From JB Hi-Fi Contacted By JB Hi-Fi Scams Scammers Allegations Controversy Purposefully Hiked Prices Discounted Down To A Price Higher Than Just A Few Weeks Earlier ACCC Watchdog Warned Scams Scammers Allegations Controversy Purposefully Hiked Prices Discounted Down To A Price Higher Than Just A Few Weeks Earlier

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