Jeep Avenger Facelift Update Revealed In Europe, With Changes To Drivetrain And New Colours Ahead Of Potential Australian Arrival

The Jeep Avenger has undergone a facelift, bringing changes to the front, grille, and new drivetrain options, including a 1.2-litre turbo three-cylinder petrol engine and an all-electric model. The facelift update has also added two new colours to the paint options.

The facelifted Jeep Avenger has been unveiled in full in Europe , two weeks after it was revealed in Brazil . The biggest exterior change has been made to the front, featuring a new bumper and grille with crisper surfacing.

Inside, Jeep has upsized the visibility of the seven-slot grille with a white line on the upper section, and added a 360-degree camera system. Two new colours have been added to the paint options alongside 5 existing ones. The facelift has also brought updates to the drivetrain, with the addition of a new 74kW/205Nm 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine, a mild-hybrid, and all-electric models.

The production of the Avenger began in Poland in 2023, with decent sales numbers of 270,000 so far. Although it holds the crown as Italy's best-selling SUV, the story in Australia is quite different with only 97 examples sold in 2025. Promotional pricing is available on EVs, making it a more affordable option for Australians





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Jeep Avenger Facelift Europe Brazil Front Change Grill Change Drivetrain Changes Paint Changes Drivetrain Options

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