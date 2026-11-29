Manchester United suffered a second straight 4-0 Premier League defeat, losing to Brentford at Old Trafford as fans jeered and left early, leaving the club in the relegation zone.

Manchester United fans jeered and left early as Mauricio Pochettino's first home game as head coach ended in a 4-0 loss to Brentford in the Premier League.

It is now back-to-back 4-0 defeats for Pochettino in his two league games in charge after being routed by Liverpool last week. It means United end the weekend still in the relegation zone and could drop to last place by the end of the round. Callum Wilson fired Brentford in front in the 19th and got his second in the 32nd. Kristoffer Ajer put the game beyond doubt in the 82nd and Kevin Schade completed the rout in added time.

Also read Pochettino Needs Breakthrough at Manchester United Amid Relegation Threat

"It doesn't look good when you lose 4-0, 4-0," Pochettino said. "We're going to keep being united and we need to stay all together to try to fix and to improve. There is nothing to say, nothing to justify. This type of situation is the situation that we knew when we arrived and it's only a matter of time.

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Pochettino Struggles At Manchester United

" Pochettino left his role with the United States to try and turn around United, but it has not gone to plan so far. As well as back-to-back league losses, United also drew with Sporting Lisbon 2-2 in the Champions League midweek. Six losses from 12 games with just one win in the Premier League leaves United second to last in the standings, one place and one point above Crystal Palace, who play on Sunday.

In stark contrast, Brentford coach Keith Andrews was greeted with roars from the away fans after a standout win that moved his team up to fifth. Leeds were sixth after a 3-0 win against Coventry. Ipswich and Aston Villa drew 2-2. There has been no new manager bounce for United, who continue to set unwanted lows.

This is the first time in the Premier League era that United have failed to keep a clean sheet in their first 12 games of the season and the second time in England's top division dating to 1930-31, according to stats provider Opta. Pochettino embraced his players on the field after the final whistle as boos from the home fans rang around Old Trafford.

United Fans React To Old Trafford Defeat

"We understand, and the players first understand the fans, but we need to care. We need to stay together. We need our fans," the Argentine said.

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"Everyone can have different opinions about why the situation is the situation that we are living now, but the most important thing now is to put all our energy in to improve things. " United has not been relegated from the top flight since 1974. And while there are still two thirds of the season to go, its form is increasingly concerning, without a win in its last 10 games.

Tielemans Discusses Defensive Issues

"It's how it's going at the moment. We keep conceding goals. As a team we're too exposed at times and they just punished us straight away, so it's a tough one to take," United midfielder Youri Tielemans said.

"Just need to stick together, carry on, but it's the same messages again and we just need to show it on the pitch. "