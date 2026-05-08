Jeffrey Epstein Suicide Note Released After Years of Secrecy

A federal judge has released a suicide note purportedly written by Jeffrey Epstein that was sealed for years as part of the criminal case of his cellmate. The note Tartaglione said he had found was finally made public, unsealed by a judge after being locked in a courthouse vault for years as part of an unrelated legal dispute. It is not clear whether the note is authentic, when exactly it was written or whether its cryptic language amounts to a suicide message, as Tartaglione claims. Here is what to know about Tartaglione, why the note stayed out of public view for so long, and how its release is reverberating now.

A federal judge has released a suicide note purportedly written by Jeffrey Epstein that was sealed for years as part of the criminal case of his cellmate.

The note Tartaglione said he had found was finally made public, unsealed by a judge after being locked in a courthouse vault for years as part of an unrelated legal dispute. It is not clear whether the note is authentic, when exactly it was written or whether its cryptic language amounts to a suicide message, as Tartaglione claims.

Here is what to know about Tartaglione, why the note stayed out of public view for so long, and how its release is reverberating now





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Jeffrey Epstein Suicide Note Cellmate Nicholas Tartaglione Quadruple Murder Case Drug Murder Case Consecutive Life Terms Virginia Giuffre's Family Coronial Inquest

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