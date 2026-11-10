Jemima Goldsmith says Russell Brand physically assaulted her in 2014 and she had to call police to remove him from her home. Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison for rape and sexual assault of four women between 2004 and 2009.

Jemima Goldsmith, a former partner of Russell Brand, has accused him of committing violence, coercive control and abuse against her. Her statement came hours after Brand was sentenced in the United Kingdom on Monday to 10 years and six months in jail for the rape and sexual assault of four women between 2004 and 2009.

Brand was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He was acquitted of two other counts of rape and one count of attempted indecent assault. He will not be eligible for release from prison until he serves two-thirds of his sentence, or at least seven years. Goldsmith, who dated Brand between 2013 and 2014, said she felt she needed to share her own experience with the convicted rapist.

Also read Russell Brand sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison for rape and sexual assaults

Jemima Goldsmith details her abuse

She posted her statement online after the sentencing. She said she is and has always been strongly and unequivocally on the side of all of Brand's victims. She said she had her own personal experience of his violence, coercive control and abuse. She had to call the police to have him removed from her house in 2014 during a violent incident.

She chose not to press charges at the time and not to go public because she was worried about the impact of press attention on her then teenage children. Goldsmith said she has neither seen nor spoken to Brand since that period in 2014. She said her pain pales in comparison to what the women who testified in court have suffered, but it was a difficult period in her life that has had a lasting impact.

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She said she is glad and relieved that Brand has finally faced justice. Over several years, Goldsmith said she assisted the journalists who finally exposed him, naming Ros Urwin, Louisa Compton and Dorothy Byrne. She also undertook to testify in court to his abusiveness if the newspaper that published the victims' accounts were ever to be sued.

Goldsmith addresses harassment injunction

Goldsmith made the comments in light of renewed press reporting about a harassment injunction that she and Brand had taken out against a woman named Szilvia Berki in 2014. Goldsmith said online commentary and media reporting about the injunction had presented an untrue narrative and opened her up to vile hatred and abuse online. Berki had made allegations against Brand to the police after she had been booked to give him a massage at Goldsmith's home in June 2014.

Goldsmith said she was present the whole time he was with her and did not see anything untoward, despite the fact that he was later found guilty of sexually assaulting other women and later physically assaulted her. She said if she saw any man abuse any woman under any circumstances, she would do her utmost to stop them without hesitation.

Goldsmith alleged that a series of untrue stories appeared in the tabloid press and that Berki embarked on a campaign of threatening abuse online and in emails. The Guardian has not been able to reach Berki. Brand and Goldsmith took out a harassment order against Berki, which meant she was banned from speaking to anyone about her allegations against Brand. The injunction was granted by high court judge Mr Justice Jay, a former leading counsel in the Leveson inquiry.

It was reported by the non-profit campaigning thinktank Tax Policy Associates, founded by former tax lawyer Dan Neidle, after Brand's conviction. During the trial, the jury heard from Brand's wife, Laura Brand, who testified about their relationship. The pair met in Edinburgh in August 2006, when she was 19 years old. She told the jury she felt entirely cared for and looked after by Russell during their sex life, and described him as caring, kind and a wonderful father.

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She said she was aware that he liked women and was aware towards the latter part of the year that he was engaging with other women. Brand's rape conviction relates to a fan who was 21 years old when he met her following one of his London shows, and was later raped at his home in 2009.

Judge calls Brand a serial predator

His sexual assault convictions relate to his abuse of a woman in a bar in 2004, another woman at a radio station and a third woman he worked with in 2009. In sentencing, Judge Joel Bennathan described Brand as a serial predator. He said the whole episode reeks of casual disrespect and Brand's belief that fame meant he could act how he liked, when he liked, unhindered by the rules by which decent people live.

Brand's former partner Katy Perry, whom he married in 2010, told the Los Angeles Times in 2013 that Brand told her he wanted a divorce via text message on New Year's Eve in 2011. She said at first when she met him he wanted an equal, but then when he got that equal he could not handle the equalness.

She said he did not like the atmosphere of her being the boss on tour, which was really hurtful and very controlling. Perry has not commented on the allegations made against Brand or his conviction. Brand's relationships also included supermodel Kate Moss and Spice Girl Geri Horner, formerly Geri Halliwell. His most famous partner was Katy Perry between 2009 and 2010.

A former partner, a dance teacher who dated him for three years from 1996, described him as gentle, warm, kind and adventurous with a bad boy reputation. She said their relationship ended because she felt she could no longer trust him to remain faithful. Another woman who met Brand in London in 1999 said he was undoubtedly promiscuous but they never engaged in sexual activity without consent.

Following Brand's sentencing, Metropolitan Police Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy said the women who shared their experiences had done so with immense bravery, dignity and resilience. He said today's result shows that fame, status and the passage of time are no barriers to bringing offenders to justice.