Jensen Huang apologized to Nvidia employees and admitted to more extramarital affairs before his reinstatement, as the board cleared him and shares fell more than 7 per cent.

Nvidia chief executive officer Jensen Huang apologised to employees for the conduct that led to his brief ouster in an all-hands meeting on Tuesday US time.

It was reported by the Wall Street Journal that Huang admitted to the board prior to his reinstatement that he had had more than two extramarital affairs. As the all-hands gathering started at the chipmaker headquarters, Huang thanked Nvidia chief financial officer Colette Kress for leading the company during the nearly two-week period that he was gone as CEO. The people who described the meeting did so on condition of anonymity.

Also read Nvidia Reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO After Trump Intervention, Investigations Continue

Huang Admits Violating Code Of Conduct

Huang acknowledged to staff he violated Nvidia code of conduct and added that he was grateful to have a second chance to lead the company he co-founded nearly three decades ago. He said he was in therapy daily, the people added. During his remarks, Huang said it was the hardest company meeting he had ever done, according to the people. He again acknowledged violating Nvidia code of conduct and expressed gratitude for the second chance to lead the company.

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The Wall Street Journal reported that the board met for a long session on Sunday US time and spent hours talking to Huang. During the discussions, Huang reportedly disclosed to the board additional affairs beyond the two that had been widely reported, an affair with a subordinate and another with an alleged Chinese spy.

Huang said he was brought back by the board and not because of pressure from the highest levels of government, according to the people at the all-hands meeting. They did not bring him back because he is a tech bro and above the law or because the Trump administration wanted him back, he said. The board evaluated the facts and were assured that there was no threat to national security, he told his audience.

Board Evaluation Assured No National Security Threat

The co-founder of the world largest chipmaker spoke directly to employees less than a week after a similar gathering went ahead without him. Huang was forced out of the company following his admission of an affair and board investigation of suspicions that the person he had a relationship with was gathering intelligence for China. The harder meeting was with his wife, he said, according to the people.

Huang sudden reinstatement by the board on Monday came as a surprise to most of its senior leaders, who had used last week event to show confidence in the company ability to thrive without him. Videos shared by employees showed Huang returning to the company Santa Clara, California headquarters to applause and cheers from staff. In a brief address in one of the building entrance lobbies, he told staff he will do a better job.

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After rallying almost 31 per cent on the day of his comeback, Nvidia shares are down more than 7 per cent in Tuesday trading. The company valuation is down close to $US2 trillion from its peak in October.