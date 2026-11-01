Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang has resigned as chief executive following revelations about extramarital affairs, prompting debate about whether his wife Lori could receive half of his hundreds-of-billions fortune after more than 40 years of marriage.

Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang has resigned as chief executive following revelations about his extramarital affairs, a departure that has rocked the technology industry and raised questions about the future of the company at the centre of the artificial intelligence boom.

Huang's fortune is estimated in the hundreds of billions of dollars, and commentators are now speculating about whether his wife, Lori, could walk away with half of it if the couple divorces. There is no confirmed divorce, and the existence or terms of any prenuptial agreement have not been established publicly. The private financial arrangements of the marriage remain unknown. Jensen and Lori Huang have been married for more than 40 years.

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They met while studying engineering, married years before Nvidia was founded in 1993, and raised two children together. Lori Huang is an engineer in her own right, and the family lived through the company's early struggles long before artificial intelligence made her husband one of the wealthiest people on the planet. Much of the coverage carries a particular tone, as though the world is witnessing a man potentially losing an enormous portion of everything he has worked for.

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Valuing Unpaid Contributions In Marriage

That framing is worth questioning. The assumption that this is entirely his fortune is telling. Who decided that the person whose name is on the company is the only person who built the wealth? This week, a question on a podcast came from a woman whose circumstances could not be further removed from Silicon Valley billionaires, yet her story raised almost the same issue.

Her husband wanted them to enter into a binding financial agreement stipulating that if their marriage ended, he would receive 70 per cent of their home and she would receive 30 per cent. His reasoning, as she explained it, was that he earned more money while she took responsibility for the domestic work. The reaction to that proposal was strong. Not because every couple should automatically split everything down the middle.

There are legitimate reasons to discuss how assets would be divided, particularly where one person brings substantially more into a relationship. Honest financial conversations and proper legal advice are important. What bothered the writer was the suggestion that because her contribution did not arrive in the family bank account every fortnight, it somehow counted for less.

If one person manages the household, cares for children, organises appointments, does the school runs and keeps family life functioning, that frees up an extraordinary amount of time for the other person to focus on their career. That time can be spent working longer hours, pursuing promotions, travelling for business or building a company. The arrangement might suit both people perfectly, but both still contribute to the family's financial position.

Australian Law And Financial Settlements

The person doing the unpaid work often pays a very real price. Reduced working hours can mean missed promotions, slower salary growth, smaller superannuation balances and fewer opportunities to develop a career. Those consequences do not disappear simply because the couple agreed that one person's job is to earn money and the other's is to look after everything else.

As someone who has worked in financial advice and now mortgage broking, the writer has seen how easily couples fall into describing money as belonging to whoever earns it. People discuss the house, the savings and the investments without always acknowledging the decisions and sacrifices that made those things possible. This is not exclusively a women's issue.

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There are men who put their careers on hold to raise children or support a higher-earning partner, and their contributions deserve the same recognition. The principle should not change depending on who is doing the laundry. Australian family law takes a broader view than simply comparing payslips. When courts determine property settlements, they consider financial and non-financial contributions, including homemaking and parenting, alongside the parties' circumstances and future needs.

There is no automatic entitlement to a 50-50 split, and properly made binding financial agreements can alter how property is dealt with. Anyone considering one should obtain independent legal advice before signing. The fact that the legal system recognises unpaid contributions does not mean attitudes have caught up. Society still tends to celebrate the person with the impressive salary, the successful business or the enormous investment portfolio.

Questioning Who Built The Wealth

The work happening behind the scenes is treated as something separate from the financial success. That is particularly frustrating because the value of that work becomes painfully obvious the moment someone has to pay another person to do it. Childcare, cleaning, cooking and household administration are not free when outsourced. Yet when performed by a partner, their economic value is often dismissed.

None of this suggests Jensen Huang did not build something extraordinary. He did. Nor does it suggest Lori Huang is automatically entitled to any particular share of their wealth. Those are questions for the people involved and, if necessary, their lawyers.

What is being questioned is why the instinct is to describe a potential settlement as a man losing part of his fortune. A more accurate description may be two people working out how to divide wealth accumulated during a very long marriage, one in which both partners contributed in different but meaningful ways.