A petition urging Jensen Huang to return as Nvidia CEO has exceeded 187,000 signatures, with President Trump saying he would not mind the reinstatement, while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent calls for an outsider and a compliance investigation.

A petition calling for Jensen Huang's reinstatement as Nvidia chief executive has surpassed 187,000 signatures. President Donald Trump said on Monday he would be open to Huang's return, telling reporters he would not mind it.

Trump Open To Reinstating Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

Trump added that he thinks Huang learned a big lesson. The Stand with Jensen petition website is being overwhelmed by a torrent of signatures from senior Nvidia employees, current and former staff, Silicon Valley leaders and Nvidia shareholders. Elon Musk and Trump are encouraging them from the sidelines. Musk said Nvidia would lose critical deals without Huang and that it would be an honour to hire him.

Also read Trump Backs Jensen Huang Return as Nvidia CEO While US Tightens Chip Export Rules

Huang himself is said to be pondering whether he should reconsider his decision to resign. He resigned in response to revelations of his affairs with an alleged Chinese spy and, reportedly, Nvidia executives. The AI giant's board seems committed to its search for his replacement. The AI sector is fearful that without Huang, Nvidia might not maintain its role in supplying chips and vendor financing to a large part of the AI ecosystem.

His deals have a handshake quality to them, and the sector worries about losing that personal touch. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is urging for a complete outsider to replace Huang. Trump also questioned whether Alice Huang, no relation to Jensen, was actually a Chinese spy. He said he does not know that she was a spy at all.

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He noted that usually any beautiful woman coming from China is called a spy. Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote to Trump warning him of those suspicions, although Trump says he had not heard that. What has not occurred to Trump or the petition signers is that whether Alice Huang was a spy is not the central issue for the Nvidia board or the US government.

Core Issue Is Affair With Major Customer Executive

For the board, the issue is a CEO having an affair with the senior executive of a major customer, Megaspeed, where Alice Huang was CEO at the time. Megaspeed acquired many billions of dollars worth of Nvidia's most advanced chips. Huang also reportedly had an affair with at least one company subordinate without informing directors. That alone would provide a reason for dumping him.

For the government, the critical question is whether Megaspeed was able, with Nvidia's help, to circumvent export controls designed to prevent Chinese access to its most advanced chips. In a sense, it has already answered the question after the horse has bolted by slamming that particular stable door shut.

Trump Administration Announces New Chip Export Rules

On Monday, the Trump administration announced a new rule requiring overseas data centres to obtain a government licence before supplying significant computing power to companies headquartered in a group of countries including China and Russia. Data centres must determine whether customers are linked to those countries. The US will also demand a licence for exports of advanced chips to companies headquartered in Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore. Megaspeed was based in Singapore.

It imported vast quantities of Nvidia chips, far too large a volume for Singapore's use. Suspicions are that they were either smuggled into China or deployed in data centres in South-East Asian countries to train Chinese artificial intelligence models. One of the last things the Biden administration did, in January last year, was to promulgate a rule establishing a tiered global system to regulate exports of advanced chips.

Tier one was America's close allies, including Australia, where there was unrestricted access. Tier two covered most other countries, including Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, where licensing requirements, caps on computing power and security frameworks were imposed. Tier three were countries under US embargoes like China, Russia and Iran.

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One of the first things Trump did when he took office last year, after lobbying by Silicon Valley companies including Nvidia, was to rescind that rule on the basis that it placed too much of an administration burden on US companies and allies. Without those rules, the US has been reliant on its entity list to manage exports of sensitive technologies. Companies need a special licence to deal with entities on the list.

Commerce Secretary Lutnick Faces Pressure Over Megaspeed

The fallout from Huang's affairs has put a spotlight on US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. He is under pressure for his rejections of calls from other government departments, well before the scandal surfaced publicly, to place Megaspeed on the entity list, which would have prevented Nvidia from dealing with it.

Despite urgings from Treasury and other departments, Lutnick refused to put Megaspeed on the list, ostensibly because it would, according to Trump in defence of one of his more committed loyalists, risk a blowup with China. That suggests at least some in the Trump administration were aware, or at least suspected, that Megaspeed might be providing a backdoor entry for Nvidia chips into China, although given that it was Trump providing the excuse, he may have made it up after the fact to try to help one of his most loyal cabinet members.

It is US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent who has put the controversy and the issue of Huang's fate into the right perspective. He argues that Nvidia has to find a new external CEO and that the company needs a dramatic shake-up. He also calls for an investigation into whether the company complied with US export restrictions. Only Nvidia's second-best H200 chips are supposed to be accessible to China.

It is important that there be an examination of whether Nvidia had a culture of compliance around the US export restrictions and whether its senior executives knew that the rules were being bent, he said. Who knew, he went on.

These shell companies used to acquire Nvidia chips that were then on-sold to data centres in South-East Asia or smuggled into China were obvious, they were being investigated, and did Nvidia use them as a workaround to sell chips to China. Were they pressing these seemingly illicit sales to goose their revenues and their earnings. It is important that these questions be answered.