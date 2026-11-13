Jensen Huang Leather Jacket Mockery Surges Amid Scandal

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang faces online ridicule as his iconic black leather jacket becomes a symbol of midlife crisis and infidelity allegations, shifting from a rebel icon to a punchline.

Internet users and fashion critics are intensifying their mockery of Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang after reports emerged regarding his personal conduct. The scrutiny has focused heavily on his signature sartorial choice: a black leather jacket. Once regarded as a symbol of unconventional leadership and tech coolness, the garment has been recontextualized by the public as a cliché associated with midlife crises.

Core Details of Online Mockery

The viral wave of ridicule accelerated following a report by The Cut, a digital publication, which explicitly linked Huang's obsession with luxury leather outerwear to alleged extramarital affairs. The publication ran a headline titled "Jensen Huang's leather jackets confessed before he did," implying that his fashion choices revealed his infidelity prior to any public admission. This narrative transformed the jacket from a professional uniform into a visual confession of marital strife.

Also read Jensen Huang resigns as Nvidia CEO amid spy scandal; Colette Kress named interim CEO

The online reaction was immediate and widespread. Social media platforms became flooded with memes targeting the tech executive. One notable creation was an artificial intelligence-generated image depicting a leather jacket flying at half mast outside the headquarters of SpaceX, the rocket company founded by Elon Musk. Another fabricated image circulated alongside divorced dad jokes, with one user on the social network X remarking that the discourse reminded them of a friend who was complimented on a jacket right after being informed of their divorce.

Stakeholder Positions and Fashion Critique

While the internet treats the jacket as a punchline, fashion experts view Huang's choice through a different lens. Peter Bevan, a writer and stylist, previously noted that Huang's selection of designer jackets represents a deliberate attempt to borrow some cool. Bevan points to the rebel history of the leather jacket, citing icons such as Marlon Brando in The Wild One, James Dean, and David Bowie as precedents for using the garment to signal nonconformity.

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Bevan argues that by choosing a black leather jacket over a traditional corporate suit, Huang signals that he is an unconventional leader. The style suggests he is a cool billionaire boss rather than a regular corporate figure. However, the expert also warns that a box-fresh leather jacket can feel try-hard and tips into midlife crisis territory fast. He identifies the biggest mistake men make when buying leather as choosing one that is too shiny, too new, and too tight.

Contrasting Huang with those who master the style, Bevan mentions Lenny Kravitz, who wears a battered jacket, and John Malkovich, who prefers a brown oversized style. He suggests that men without rock-star DNA might be better suited for a cotton Harrington jacket. Jeremy Clarkson is cited as an example of someone who gets it wrong by pairing a black leather jacket with bootcut jeans.

Real-World Impact and Market Value

Despite the current backlash, the economic value of Huang's wardrobe remains exceptionally high. The jacket has long been a key part of his look for nearly two decades. In a September interview with CBS, Huang explained he owns between 30 and 40 leather jackets, credited to his wife, Lori Huang, for the selection. The collection ranges from motorcycle-inspired models to collarless croc-embossed versions.

The market has previously rewarded his style choices with significant financial returns. In 2021, he appeared on the cover of a publication in a black leather jacket from Tom Ford. In July of last year, another Tom Ford jacket worn and signed by Huang sold at a charity auction at Sotheby's for $960,000. This price was more than ten times its original retail cost, demonstrating the tangible premium placed on his personal brand.

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Huang has stated that his uniform helps him avoid decision fatigue. He explained in October that black is the absence of choice, allowing him to wake up and think about important matters without making multiple decisions. This approach has not gone unnoticed by fellow tech giants. In 2024, Mark Zuckerberg posted a photo of Huang swapping jackets. Later that year, at a Siggraph conference in Colorado, Zuckerberg described the coat as a vibe and received the jacket from Huang to commemorate the event.

Upcoming Consequences for Tech Leadership

The convergence of personal scandal and cultural mockery may force a reconsideration of Huang's default wardrobe. While the black leather jacket has served him well at developer conferences and trade shows, the context of his public image has shifted dramatically. The garment's association with rebellion no longer shields him from criticism regarding his personal life.

Looking ahead, the immediate consequence will likely be heightened scrutiny during his upcoming congressional testimony. While he managed to pull off the leather jacket at tech events, the atmosphere will be fundamentally different in a legislative hearing. The visual trademark that once signaled coolness may now be viewed through the lens of the allegations, potentially complicating his efforts to maintain an image of uncompromising, unconventional authority. The memeification of his style by internet users suggests that the narrative around his personal conduct will overshadow his professional innovations in the short term.