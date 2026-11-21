Nvidia's board says it will not reinstate Jensen Huang, who resigned last week after revelations of extramarital relationships, as new reports detail decades of humiliation and threats used to manage staff.

Nvidia's board does not intend to reinstate Jensen Huang as chief executive, board chair Harvey Jones said last week, after Huang resigned following revelations of multiple extramarital relationships.

Board refuses to reinstate CEO

Those relationships included one with a subordinate and another with a woman whom US intelligence believes to be a Chinese intelligence asset. Earlier this month, the board opened an investigation into Huang. The decision leaves the board and Colette Kress, Nvidia's interim chief executive, to decide whether the company continues in Huang's mould or forges a new way forward.

Also read Jensen Huang Offers to Return as Nvidia CEO Amid Controversy

They face pressure from Huang and his supporters, who are agitating for his return; thousands of employees have signed a letter asking for it. Huang once belittled Kress in a meeting with top executives, The Wall Street Journal reported. As Nvidia grew wealthier in recent years, Huang became increasingly frustrated with his staff.

He told groups of subordinates they had become so rich that he could not motivate them simply with money, according to three people who spoke anonymously to discuss confidential conversations. The only way he could grind more work out of them, he added, was through humiliation. That approach went back decades. Huang had for years berated employees, documents and interviews show, and his tongue lashings were savage and inventive.

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Vicious insults and threats detailed

He told one executive that his mother should have aborted him, according to one witness. He said he would rip both arms off a subordinate and beat the person over the head to death with them. He told another employee he would rip off the top of their head and pee on your brain.

The tirades were a centrepiece of Nvidia's culture throughout its meteoric rise to a $5 trillion company and its place as a cornerstone of the artificial intelligence revolution. They were also foundational to Huang's management style. He long used humiliation as a tool, excoriating employees in front of peers with insults, personal attacks and violent comments, while telling them it was good for them or for the business.

Those accounts come from more than a dozen current and former employees, who spoke anonymously for fear of reprisal, and from a review of hundreds of pages of court records and other documents spanning more than 20 years. The behaviour kept Nvidia's human resources department busy fielding workplace complaints, but some employees said the department did not take them seriously. Huang also inspired love and reverence from many employees. Some have tattoos of Nvidia's logo.

Both those who liked him and those who disliked him described Nvidia as cultish. He cultivated loyalty through technical mastery, acts of personal compassion and praise, and a flat organisational structure that let him interact with employees at almost every level. He impressed staff with his vision for technology, his command of business strategy and the speed at which he tackled new areas, leading the company to the forefront of the AI boom. But he ruled through fear.

Huang's behaviour began long before Nvidia became one of the world's most valuable companies. In at least two cases originating in the mid-2000s, the company struck settlements with former senior leaders, both of whom had raised concerns about his conduct, saying it was unlawful and exposed Nvidia to liability. In September 2004, Michael Winston joined Nvidia to lead human resources.

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Former HR head received million settlement

He threatened to sue in 2005, saying he was fired after objecting to Huang's conduct, which he called the most verbally abusive, threatening and intimidating behaviour he had witnessed in his career. Huang thinks he can get away with anything, Winston wrote in notes made around that time, which were reviewed by The New York Times. Nvidia reached a confidential settlement agreement with Winston for more than $1 million, which has not been previously reported.

Winston wrote: I watched them helpless, as they were publicly humiliated, indeed tormented, for extended periods of time, by this lunatic! He died earlier this year. Huang denied Winston's allegations in a statement from his spokesperson, John Fisher, calling them the claims of an employee who was fired. They are fabrications that are now impossible to disprove specifically, Fisher said, and the thousands of Nvidia employees who continue to speak out for Jensen show they are false.

Fisher declined to answer other questions about Huang's behaviour. Nvidia declined to comment. Huang's imprint remains on the culture of the company he co-founded in 1993. Some managers followed his lead, according to six current and former employees, including his daughter Madison, who, as his de facto chief of staff, often yelled at people, including executives senior to her.

She continues to work at Nvidia. Many senior leaders have worked for Huang for more than a decade, and some shared his belief that mediocrity should be stamped out and excellence pursued, said four current and former employees. If employees did not like it, they could leave. Silicon Valley has a long history of founders and chief executives with caustic management styles.

Criticisms likened to Steve Jobs style

Steve Jobs, Apple's co-founder and chief executive, was infamous for screaming at and insulting employees who did not meet his exacting standards. He was also beloved, and employees credited his approach with helping create culture-changing products like the iPod and iPhone. Huang had a similar effect on his staff. But in the eyes of some, his behaviour was extreme, even by Silicon Valley standards.

President Donald Trump has said reinstating Nvidia's former chief executive certainly isn't a bad idea, even as the board resists. The company now waits to see whether Kress and the board preserve Huang's culture or depart from it.