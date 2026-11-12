Jensen Huang Faces Spy Allegations and Board Investigation Amid Key Man Risk for Nvidia

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang faces a board investigation into an alleged affair with a suspected Chinese spy, sparking key man risk concerns and a share price drop as China relations threaten global chip sales.

Nvidia's board of directors has hired a top law firm to investigate CEO Jensen Huang following reports of an alleged affair with a senior executive who may be working for China, causing the company's shares to fall approximately 8 per cent in after-hours trading.

The revelation has intensified scrutiny on Huang and raised urgent questions about key man risk at the world's most valuable company, as investors weigh the stability of its leadership amid geopolitical tensions and internal governance issues. In January, the technology editor for The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald sat in a room at CES in Las Vegas while Huang held court for nearly two hours.

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Huang wore a crocodile-pattern Tom Ford leather jacket, spoke without notes, and moved easily between topics like China export controls and the future of gaming. He displayed the energy of a man half his age and was deeply impressive in his ability to answer questions. When asked about his future and how much longer he planned to run Nvidia, Huang shared his secret for lasting 33 years: don't get fired and don't get bored.

He stated he would stay for as long as he deserved the role, declaring, we are the captain of this industry. However, recent reports suggest his position is no longer secure, as the scandal has exposed vulnerabilities in the company's leadership structure. Bloomberg and The New York Times reported that Huang had an affair with Kimberly Powell, a senior executive who reports to him.

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Two sources said the pair were filmed being affectionate at a San Jose hotel in March, while three others indicated Huang's security team approached the person who filmed it to offer a non-disclosure agreement. When The Times called Huang to ask about Powell, he reportedly said he did not think the reporter should be talking to him directly and hung up. Nvidia declined to comment on the situation, and Powell did not respond to requests for comment.

Board Hires Law Firm To Investigate Affair Allegations

New York Times reporting also suggested Huang had an affair with someone working for China, though China denies any such involvement. Nvidia's board has hired a top law firm to investigate the matter, stating it has no reason to believe any secrets were compromised. It is worth remembering how unlikely Huang's success story is.

Born in Taiwan in 1963, he was sent to the US at age nine and, through a mix-up, ended up at a reform school in rural Kentucky. There, he cleaned toilets and taught his roommate to read. He later studied engineering in Oregon and worked night shifts at a Denny's diner for $US2.65 an hour. In 1993, aged 30, he and two others started Nvidia in a Denny's booth in San Jose.

Three decades on, the former dishwasher runs the company selling chips that power almost every AI tool. Despite his exceptional executive qualities, the scandal shows what happens when a company this important depends on one person. Nvidia comprised about 8 per cent of the S&P 500 when the article was originally written, meaning most superannuation funds hold a piece of it. AustralianSuper, the country's biggest fund, holds about $3 billion of Nvidia shares according to its latest filings.

Analysts Price In Key Man Risk For Nvidia

Josh Gilbert, an analyst at trading platform eToro, noted that Nvidia without Huang was unthinkable a fortnight ago, but investors now have to put a price on that risk. Wall Street tech bull Dan Ives provided a valuation in a note to clients. His firm Yorkville Ives valued Nvidia at $US300 a share with Huang as chief executive and $US225 a share without him.

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Ives wrote that the writing is on the wall that Jensen's days at Nvidia could be numbered. Ives still expects Nvidia's chips to stay at the centre of the AI boom but says Huang is not replaceable by another CEO or group of interim executives. The deeper problem is that there is no obvious plan B for the company's leadership.

Nvidia's 10 directors have served on its board for a combined 161 years, and several have known Huang since the 1990s. The board has no chair and the company has never named a successor, which is why the key man risk issue was on investors' minds even in January. If the board moves against Huang, it needs to name a temporary replacement and an independent chair quickly to keep the share price from plummeting further.

Scandal Impacts Washington Chip Sales Legislation

It has little time to act, as Nvidia reports its quarterly results next week. The scandal also impacts Washington. The revelation that Huang had an affair with a suspected Chinese spy has made it much more likely that Congress will pass new limits on chip sales to China before Democrats take control of both houses in January. The leading proposal would force advanced chips to carry tracking technology, allowing authorities to detect if they are being smuggled into China.

Nvidia and other chipmakers say that would push up costs significantly for their products. Brian Mast, a senior Republican congressman, said the scandal has 100 per cent weakened Huang's ability to fight the proposed changes. This political pressure adds another layer of complexity to Nvidia's challenges in the global market. In Australia, data centre companies are racing to fill their buildings with Nvidia chips.

Anything that makes them dearer or harder to get flows through directly to the AI services Australians use in their daily digital lives. Put simply, the bedroom behaviour of one man is upending Australia's and the world's entire AI sector. Huang told the author the trick to 33 years in charge was not getting fired, but it seems that is no longer up to him.

David Swan is the technology editor for The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald and was previously technology editor for The Australian newspaper. He brings extensive experience in technology reporting to this unfolding corporate and geopolitical drama.