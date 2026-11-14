Jesús Owono given 12-match ban after challenge led to Jesús de Miguel's death

FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono was suspended for 12 matches by the Spanish football federation after his challenge on Jesús de Miguel resulted in the forward's death. De Miguel, 30, died on 3 November after the second division collision on 2 November.

FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono has been suspended for 12 matches by the Spanish football federation's disciplinary committee. The ban follows his challenge on Jesús de Miguel in a second division match that resulted in the forward's death.

The committee announced the suspension on Friday. It said the maximum sanction was justified by the nature of the conduct and the accompanying circumstances. Owono, an Equatorial Guinea international, was sent off in the second division clash on 2 November. He raced into midfield and collided with De Miguel while trying to clear an aerial ball.

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After the collision, De Miguel, 30, was placed in intensive care in hospital. The Spanish forward died on 3 November. His full name was Jesús de Miguel Alameda. The committee based its assessment on the facts recorded in the referee's report.

The report stated the player was sent off for violently striking an opponent in the chest with his leg, using excessive force, while the ball was in play. The committee said the tragic outcome of the incident, resulting in the death of Jesús de Miguel, is public knowledge. It concluded that the maximum sanction of 12 matches of suspension was justified. Spanish police sources said last week that an investigation into what happened had been opened under judicial supervision.

Owono speaks after death

The sources told AFP about the investigation. Owono said he was enduring the hardest days of my life after De Miguel's death. His statement was published by his club Andorra last week. These are the hardest days of my life, Owono said.

I struggle to find the words and it is very difficult for me to process anything that has happened. I feel immense pain over the loss of Jesús, he said. I think of him, of his family, and of all the people who loved him. I know there will be many issues to address, and I will face whatever comes with the utmost respect, Owono said.

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But right now, honestly, I cannot think about anything other than Jesús and the pain we are going through. Rest in peace, Jesús. FC Andorra head coach Carles Manso said on Thursday it would be Owono who decides if and when he returns to football. Manso spoke after the tragic incident.

Last Saturday, Tenerife fans and players gathered at the club's stadium for a memorial and farewell to De Miguel. De Miguel had played for Tenerife. His funeral took place last Thursday. Around 400 mourners attended, including Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente and Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez.

The suspension marks the maximum penalty available for the conduct described in the referee's report. The disciplinary committee said the facts expressly recorded in that report had to form the basis of its assessment. The collision occurred while the ball was in play. Owono had left his goal and raced into midfield before the aerial challenge.

De Miguel was 30 years old. He was a Spanish forward. After the collision he received intensive care treatment before his death the following day. Owono is an Equatorial Guinea international.

He plays as a goalkeeper for FC Andorra. The club published his statement in which he expressed pain over the loss of Jesús. The investigation opened by Spanish police sources remains under judicial supervision. No further details about the investigation were provided.

Tributes paid to De Miguel

The memorial at Tenerife's stadium allowed fans and players to pay tribute to De Miguel. His funeral drew about 400 mourners, including prominent figures from Spanish football. Among the mourners were Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente and Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez. Their attendance underlined the impact of De Miguel's death across Spanish football.

FC Andorra coach Carles Manso said the decision about Owono's return to football rests with the player. Manso made the comment on Thursday. The disciplinary committee's statement noted the public knowledge of the tragic outcome. It also noted the nature of the conduct described and the accompanying circumstances.

Owono said he would face whatever issues arise with the utmost respect. He also said that right now he cannot think about anything other than Jesús and the pain. The 12-match suspension was announced on Friday. It followed the committee's review of the referee's report and the events of the match on 2 November.

De Miguel's death occurred on 3 November. He had been in intensive care after the collision. The Spanish forward was 30 years old. The second division match took place on 2 November.

Owono was sent off during that match after the collision with De Miguel. The referee's report described the offence as violently striking an opponent in the chest with his leg. It added that excessive force was used while the ball was in play. The committee said the assessment must be based on the facts expressly recorded in the referee's report.

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It then applied the maximum sanction of 12 matches. Spanish police sources said last week that an investigation had been opened. It is under judicial supervision. The sources spoke to AFP.

Police investigation underway

Owono's statement was published by his club. In it he said he struggles to find the words and that it is very difficult to process anything that has happened. He said he thinks of Jesús, of his family, and of all the people who loved him. He expressed immense pain over the loss.

He asked for rest in peace for Jesús. He also said he will face whatever comes with the utmost respect. Carles Manso, the FC Andorra head coach, said on Thursday that Owono would decide if and when he returns to football. The decision rests with the player after the tragic incident.

Last Saturday, Tenerife fans and players gathered at the club's stadium. They held a memorial and farewell for De Miguel. His funeral took place last Thursday. Around 400 mourners attended.

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente and Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez were among them. The disciplinary committee's decision was announced on Friday. It concluded that the maximum sanction of 12 matches was justified. The committee cited the nature of the conduct described and the accompanying circumstances.

It also noted that the tragic outcome was public knowledge. Owono was sent off after racing into midfield and colliding with De Miguel. He had been trying to clear an aerial ball when the collision occurred. De Miguel was placed in intensive care after the collision.

He died on 3 November. The investigation by Spanish police sources is under judicial supervision. It was opened after the incident. No further information about the investigation was provided.

Tenerife held a memorial and farewell for De Miguel last Saturday. Fans and players gathered at the club's stadium. His funeral took place last Thursday. Around 400 mourners attended, including Spain coach Luis de la Fuente and Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez.

Coach comments on return

FC Andorra coach Carles Manso said on Thursday that Owono will decide if and when he returns to football. Manso made the comment after the tragic incident. Owono said these are the hardest days of my life. He said he struggles to find the words and that it is very difficult to process anything that has happened.

He said he feels immense pain over the loss of Jesús. He thinks of him, his family, and all the people who loved him. He said there will be many issues to address and he will face whatever comes with the utmost respect. But right now he cannot think about anything other than Jesús and the pain.

He ended his statement with the words: Rest in peace, Jesús. The statement was published by his club Andorra last week.