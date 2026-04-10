Jess Hull Falls in 1500m Final, Lachlan Kennedy Breaks 10-Second Barrier at Australian Athletics Championships

Dramatic scenes and record-breaking performances marked the Australian Athletics Championships. Jess Hull's fall in the 1500m final overshadowed Claudia Hollingsworth's victory, while Lachlan Kennedy made history in the 100m.

Olympic silver medallist Jess Hull experienced a dramatic fall during the women’s 1500m final at the Australian Athletics Championships. Hull, leading a sprint finish against young contender Claudia Hollingsworth , was involved in contact that resulted in her crashing to the track. The incident occurred as Hull closed the rail to defend her lead, inadvertently boxing in Hollingsworth, who then made contact.

Despite attempting to regain her balance, Hull stumbled and fell, allowing the other competitors to pass. Hollingsworth went on to win the race, with Sarah Billings and Abbey Caldwell taking second and third place respectively. The fall, however, cast a shadow over the victory, with commentators and athletes alike acknowledging the unfortunate nature of the event. Hull displayed commendable sportsmanship, accepting Hollingsworth's apologies, while officials reviewed the incident. The race itself was marked by a slow, tactical pace, which Hull later suggested contributed to the heightened risk of a collision in the final sprint. Hull admitted that the slow pace may have caused the danger during the race.\Following the incident, both Hull and Hollingsworth shared their reflections on the race. Hull emphasized her resilience, stating she was unharmed and would learn from the experience, possibly adjusting her tactics in future races to avoid such situations. She acknowledged the unpredictable nature of competitive running. Hollingsworth expressed that the victory felt bittersweet, as the manner of her win was not what she had hoped for. She respected Hull as a competitor, and she apologized for the contact that had caused Hull's fall. Hollingsworth also acknowledged her competitive drive. The incident underscored the intensity and high stakes of championship racing, where small margins can lead to significant consequences. Despite the disappointment, both athletes demonstrated a positive attitude, highlighting the values of sportsmanship and resilience within the sport. This event served as a reminder of the inherent risks and unpredictable nature of athletics, even at the highest levels of competition. \In a separate highlight of the Australian Athletics Championships, Lachlan Kennedy made history by becoming the first Australian to legally break the 10-second barrier in the 100m on home soil. Kennedy achieved this milestone in the first heat of the men's 100m, clocking a time of 9.96 seconds, benefiting from perfect conditions and a newly laid track at Sydney Olympic Park. This achievement added to his growing reputation as one of Australia’s top sprinters. Kennedy's performance confirmed his status as Australia's fastest man. Rohan Browning and teen star Gout Gout have also broken the 10-second mark, but with illegal tailwinds. The achievement earned him significant recognition and put him in a prime position to compete in the final. Kennedy's performance marks a significant moment in Australian sprinting history, and his ambitions extend even further as he aims to secure his first national championship title and potentially lower his personal best time. Two-time Olympian and defending national 100m champion Browning qualified for the semi-final. Kennedy will also compete in the 200m, renewing his rivalry with Gout, though the younger sprinter is not vying for a Glasgow spot





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Athletics Australian Athletics Championships Jess Hull Claudia Hollingsworth Lachlan Kennedy 100M 1500M Sprint Fall Record

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