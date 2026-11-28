Jess Wilson celebrates historic win as Victoria's first female premier. The Liberal Party returns to power after 12 years in opposition, ending Daniel Andrews' Labor government with a decisive election victory.

Jess Wilson stood before a packed ballroom at the Park Hyatt hotel in Melbourne, greeted with the enthusiasm of a rock star as she accepted her new role as the premier elect of Victoria. As the state's first elected female leader and its first millennial premier, Wilson made a bold entrance, choosing the 1997 dance hit Sunchyme to accompany her to the stage. The crowd, a mix of party members and Melbourne's business elite, erupted in cheers as she took the podium in a cornflower blue blazer, signaling a fresh start after more than a decade in opposition.

Core Details of Wilson's Historic Win

Wilson's victory marks a definitive end to the 12-year dominance of the Labor Party under Daniel Andrews, who had served as premier since 2010. The Liberal Party secured enough seats to form a majority government, a feat that seemed insurmountable just a year ago when the party struggled to consolidate its base. More than 300 supporters had gathered for the city celebration by 7:40 p.m., as television networks began calling Coalition victories in multiple seats. The mood shifted from cautious optimism to jubilant certainty as large Liberal swings appeared on screens, confirming that the party had reclaimed power in the state for the first time since 2010.

Also read Jess Wilson Becomes Victoria's First Female Premier

Business Elite and Party Allies Gather

The guest list at the Park Hyatt included prominent figures from Melbourne's business and political spheres, reflecting the strong support Wilson received from the corporate sector. Retail titan Solomon Lew, former federal treasurer Josh Frydenberg, and mining industry veteran Hugh Morgan were among those in attendance. They joined philanthropist Ian Carson, Village Roadshow family member Nina Kirby Aberdeen, and financial executive Marcus Freeman. Former boss Jennifer Westacott, JB Hi-Fi chief executive Richard Murray, and former treasurer Alan Stockdale also celebrated the win. Comedian Dave Hughes, known for his political commentary, slipped into the room late into the night, adding to the festive atmosphere.

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Stakeholder Reactions and Political Shifts

Wilson took time to acknowledge the lineage of leadership that preceded her, thanking each former Liberal leader who had steered the party through the difficult years in opposition. Brad Battin, Michael O'Brien, John Pesutto, and Matthew Guy each received applause as she recognized their contributions. Battin, who had pledged his allegiance to Wilson after she won the leadership from him a year earlier, appeared emotional on the Nine News panel, stating he genuinely called her a friend and was proud of her achievements. Wilson also addressed the political climate by promising honesty from day one, vowing to repay the trust of both traditional Liberal voters and those who voted for the first time. The evening included moments of tension, with booing directed at Senator Pauline Hanson during a broadcast and at Andrew Carroll for acknowledging traditional owners, though cheers broke out when Carroll congratulated Wilson at 8:40 p.m.

Real-World Impact and Future Governance

The return of the Liberals signals significant changes for Victoria, including the party's vow to abolish the Treaty negotiated by Labor with the state's First Nations people. Deputy Premier Elect David Southwick celebrated alongside Wilson, underscoring the Coalition's readiness to govern. The win breaks a long drought for the Liberal Party, which last held power in 2010 under Ted Baillieu, a tenure that lasted only one term. Wilson promised to be honest from day one, aiming to reset the political tone in Victoria. With the numbers falling in their favor, the Liberal faithful felt the insurmountable task of gaining 16 seats had become insubstantial, marking a cohesive and strong shift in public sentiment toward change after more than a dozen years of Labor rule.