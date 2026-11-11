Jess Wilson Coalition One Nation Preference Victoria Election

Victoria Liberal leader Jess Wilson announces preference deal with One Nation, risking upper house balance of power and alienating moderate voters ahead of state election.

Victoria Liberal Party leader Jess Wilson has formally committed her party to preference One Nation above all other political groups in the upcoming state election. This strategic maneuver aims to secure lower house seats for the Coalition but risks handing the balance of power in the Legislative Council to Pauline Hanson's populist movement. The decision marks a significant shift in Victoria n electoral strategy, prioritizing short-term tactical gains over long-term ideological alignment.

Strategic Gamble on Balance of Power

The Coalition's default position to preference One Nation is designed to ensure that Pauline Hanson's party secures representation in the lower house. However, this move almost certainly guarantees that One Nation will hold the critical balance of power in the Legislative Council. Historical precedents, such as the Queensland state election in 1998, demonstrate that One Nation struggles to maintain cohesion among its diverse voter base once in government. By elevating One Nation, the Liberal Party creates potential governance obstacles that could complicate their term if they win office.

Also read Leaked Text Reveals Sean Black Voluntarily Resigned from One Nation Despite Hanson's Claims

Policy Clashes With Urban Moderates

Wilson's endorsement of One Nation preferences poses severe challenges for Liberal urban moderates, including voters in her own seat of Kew. One Nation's platform includes reversing net zero targets, expanding coal-fired power stations, banning renewable energy installations on agricultural land, reviving native forest logging, and lifting the nuclear ban to build new reactors. These policies reflect a conservative mindset that conflicts with the progressive values held by many traditional Liberal supporters. If elected, Wilson must hope that these preferences do not result in One Nation winning enough seats to control the upper house, which would be disastrous for the state.

Public Backlash and Voter Alienation

Many voters have expressed outrage at the Liberal Party's decision, viewing it as an act of political expediency rather than integrity. Critics argue that the party has ignored extensive media coverage regarding One Nation candidates and their controversial policies. Some former Liberal supporters, who had considered voting for the party due to dissatisfaction with Labor's handling of corruption, have now abandoned the Coalition. They view the preference deal as a betrayal of principles, suggesting that the party's willingness to ally with One Nation undermines its credibility and ethical standing.

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Risks of Governance Chaos

The potential alliance between the Liberals and One Nation raises concerns about future governance stability. If the Coalition enters government while relying on One Nation support in the upper house, they may face extreme demands to maintain the partnership. Such a scenario could lead to legislative chaos and policy inconsistencies that harm the broader electorate. Observers warn that sharing power with One Nation, primarily driven by the Coalition's quest to remain in power, illustrates the dangers of compromising core values for political survival.

Broader Implications for Education and Labor

Beyond the immediate political fallout, the election outcome will impact other critical areas such as education funding and labor markets. While governments promise improved funding for Victorian public schools by 2034, current disparities persist, with private institutions receiving higher per-child funding. Additionally, the rise of AI and outsourcing trends, exemplified by Qantas moving jobs to India, highlight ongoing tensions between technological progress and workforce displacement. These issues underscore the complex challenges facing voters as they weigh the Coalition's strategic choices against broader societal needs.