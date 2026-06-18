Jess Wilson Defends No Confidence Motion Against Allan Government Amid Polling Woes

Victorian Opposition Leader Jess Wilson has moved a no confidence motion in Premier Jacinta Allan's government, calling for a fresh start amid rising crime, debt, and corruption allegations. Labor labels the move a stunt, but Wilson urges MPs to vote with their conscience as internal party dissent simmers and polling shows Labor trailing badly ahead of the November election.

Victorian Opposition Leader Jess Wilson has defended her use of a high-stakes parliamentary manoeuvre that could bring an end to the Allan government, daring mutinous Labor to vote with their conscience.

Ms Wilson introduced a no confidence motion in parliament on Thursday, a move that could precipitate an early election. She argued that Victorians deserve a fresh start and that the government does not deserve to continue, citing record highs in crime and debt, and alleging $15 billion in corruption. Labor MPs have dismissed the motion as a stunt and a waste of time, but Wilson maintains it is a legitimate process to hold the government accountable and reflect public sentiment.

Under the Victorian Constitution, the Opposition can move one unsuccessful no confidence motion per term, with three days' notice. While Labor's majority in the lower house makes defeat likely, Wilson challenged Labor MPs to vote according to their conscience, noting many have expressed lack of confidence in Premier Jacinta Allan. This occurs after internal Labor efforts to replace Allan collapsed when Deputy Premier Ben Carroll ruled out a challenge.

Allan's net approval rating sits at -37 percent, making her Australia's least popular premier, and polls show Labor has fallen to third place behind the Coalition and One Nation ahead of the November 28 state election. A DemosAU/PremierNational poll shows Labor at 21 percent primary support, with a 55-45 two-party-preferred deficit to the Coalition





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Jess Wilson Jacinta Allan No Confidence Motion Victorian Election Labor Party Liberal Opposition Polling Ben Carroll Corruption Allegations Crime Rates

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