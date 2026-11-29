Jess Wilson led the Coalition to a historic victory in Victoria, ending 12 years of Labor government. She has pledged to recall parliament before Christmas to pass law and order legislation and begin implementing her first 100 days plan.

Jess Wilson has become Victoria's youngest premier since federation after leading the Coalition to a historic election victory on Saturday night. As of Sunday afternoon, the Coalition had secured 50 seats, ending 12 years of Victorian Labor government.

In her victory speech, Wilson declared the state was back open for business. On Sunday, Wilson visited a coffee shop in her electorate of Kew with her family, then travelled to her new office at 1 Treasury Place in Melbourne's CBD. She posed for photographs with police commissioner Mike Bush and was flanked by deputy premier-elect and Victorian Nationals leader Danny O'Brien. She said the pair were heading inside to get straight to work.

Also read Jess Wilson Becomes Victoria's First Woman Premier as Coalition Wins Landslide

New Premier Plans Tougher Sentences

Wilson has vowed to recall state parliament to sit before Christmas to pass legislation including tougher sentences for children. The laws would expand the state's adult crime for adult time laws by adding five offences, including car theft and attempted hijacking. Harsher bail laws involving a one-strike rule will also be on the legislative agenda before the end of the year.

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The Coalition's first 100 days plan, to be implemented by March next year, includes repealing Australia's first formal treaty with First Nations people. The Coalition has argued the treaty is divisive and expensive. Victoria's Gellung Warl, the democratically elected First Nations body, has renewed an invitation to meet with Wilson and continue constructive conversations about treaty.

Gellung Warl co-chair Meriki Onus said the Coalition have outlined a clear commitment to boosting First Peoples economic participation, funding education programs and improving health outcomes. We agree on the destination, and Treaty is the vehicle to get there. Other priorities under the first 100 days include abolishing the emergency services tax, schools tax and GP tax. The Coalition will also expand the royal commission into allegations of corruption on government construction sites and cut several taxes.

Coalition Outlines Police And Tax Priorities

It has pledged to begin recruiting an additional 3,000 police officers and start eliminating 1 million potholes across Victoria's roads. The Coalition plans to cancel the proposed VNI West project, a major renewable energy transmission project to New South Wales, and overturn a longstanding ban on new gas exploration. It will also reinstate move-on laws for protesters by March, and beyond that introduce a permit system for demonstrations and a ban on the phrase globalise the intifada.

While the Coalition has no plans to reverse Victoria's emission reduction targets, it will rip up policies designed to reduce carbon emissions. Wilson has promised to reduce the state's debt by 20 billion dollars over the next four years, which will also reduce interest repayments by 4 billion dollars. This would be achieved through a 90-year lease of Melbourne's sewerage system.

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But if enabling legislation is required, which is likely, the Coalition will face a tricky path through the upper house. It will only command a quarter of the 40-member house, with Labor, Greens and One Nation on record opposing the lease. Managing expectations and delivering promised reforms presents the biggest political challenge for the new premier over the next four years.

Budget Repair And Political Challenges

Victoria's budget is in a parlous state, and Wilson has been wise to tell Victorians that while she will repair the budget, it won't happen overnight. Outgoing Labor ministers and experienced Liberals agree that a deeper look at the books may conclude things are much worse and more drastic action is needed. Wilson will enjoy a long honeymoon period, and she is determined not to make the mistakes of Ted Baillieu's government, which became crippled by inertia.

Three experienced outgoing MPs, her mentor Michael O'Brien, Kim Wells and Peter Walsh, have all served as ministers working on a transition to government plan for months. Key figures have been identified to come into the public service and get on with the business of governing. Wilson has led with internal authority and decisiveness that her predecessors were unable to do, enforcing a ceasefire on the party's civil war. She presents a genuinely fresh face for the state's opposition.

There will be new MPs that the party or the candidates themselves never expected to get elected. She has promised a consultative cabinet, but in her one year as Liberal leader she has shown she is prepared to make decisive decisions with little consultation. Voters like their governments to make decisions and fulfil their promises, and this election has proven they are volatile.