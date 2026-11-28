Jess Wilson becomes Victoria's first female premier as the Liberal-National coalition defeats Labor. The swing wipes out the red wall, marking a major political shift in Australian state politics.

Jess Wilson has been elected as the Premier of Victoria, leading the Liberal-National coalition to a decisive victory that ends the Labor Party's twelve-year hold on state government. This historic shift occurred on Saturday night, marking the first time the Australian state has elected a female premier following a significant electoral upheaval that displaced Labor leader Ben Carroll and dozens of his MPs.

Coalition Landslide Wipes Out Labor Strongholds

The Liberal-National coalition secured a commanding lead with thirty-three point nine percent of the primary vote, based on twenty-nine point three percent of ballots counted at the time of reporting. This sweeping result effectively demolished Labor's electoral red wall, a term used to describe their traditional working-class strongholds located north and west of the Yarra River, which have now been reduced to rubble after years of dominance.

Also read Liberal Party Wins Victoria Election Jess Wilson Leads Coalition Government

Jess Wilson, aged thirty-six, addressed a crowd of supporters with hugs and cheers after the win was confirmed. She declared that Victoria was back open for business, emphasizing that the coalition's victory was the result of hard work, listening to the Victorian people, and presenting a concrete plan to deliver hope for the state. Her victory speech underscored a narrative of restoring faith in government through tangible results and direct engagement with voters.

Outgoing Premier Takes Responsibility for Defeat

Ben Carroll, the outgoing Labor premier, conceded the election after failing to withstand an overwhelming public mood for change that prevented him from securing a historic fourth term for his party. Carroll told a room of party faithful that while the result was not what they wanted, it was one they must accept. He stated that he takes full responsibility for the loss, describing democracy as both beautiful for allowing the people's will to be heard and brutal due to the painful nature of defeat.

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Carroll's efforts to distance himself from former premiers Jacinta Allan and Daniel Andrews during the campaign failed to resonate in his own electorate of Niddrie. Consequently, the four-term MP lost his seat, leaving him without a job in parliament. This loss in his personal stronghold highlighted the severity of the swing against Labor and the extent to which voters rejected the party's leadership and recent track record.

Minor Parties Capitalize on Two-Party Collapse

The Greens achieved their most successful campaign to date by sweeping up a minimum of six seats, allowing party leader Ellen Sandell to declare the crumbling of the two-party system. Sandell affirmed to party faithful in Docklands that the left-wing party is serious about replacing the major political parties, signaling a significant fragmentation of the traditional political landscape in Victoria.

Conversely, One Nation's anticipated meteoric rise failed to materialize in terms of winning parliamentary seats, with the party's state leader set to miss out on a spot in parliament. However, federal leader Pauline Hanson claimed the election as a success for the party, noting that they secured more than twenty percent of the primary votes. Hanson argued that One Nation is snapping at the heels of both Labor and the Liberal establishment, proving their growing influence despite not winning seats.

Strategic Implications for Federal and State Politics

A coalition victory in Victoria was widely tipped by political analysts following strong public unrest over soaring crime rates, sky-high household debt, and allegations of corruption on government construction project sites. The result has prompted immediate reflection on how the Liberal Party might replicate this success at the federal level, where the current Prime Minister holds a record majority that may not persist into the next election.

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Former Liberal premier Jeff Kennett commented on the federal implications, suggesting that the current Prime Minister should not count on his record majority remaining intact. The Liberal-National government now faces the task of governing after a decade in the opposition, with a clear mandate to address the issues that drove voters away from Labor, including economic pressures and crime concerns, while navigating a more complex multi-party environment.