Jess Wilson Leads Victorian Liberals Into Election as Labor Falters

Jess Wilson, the Victorian Liberal leader, could become the state's first Millennial premier if the Coalition wins the November 28 election.

Victorian Liberal leader Jess Wilson is campaigning with her young family as the Coalition seeks to end Labor's 12 years in government at the state election on November 28. Speaking to The Age at her home in a rare quiet moment, Wilson described a morning that began at 8.30am, with a neighbour calling out encouragement from across the road.

Wilson would become Victoria's first Millennial premier if the Coalition wins. She is popular with voters but remains largely unknown, and the Coalition needs a daunting 16 additional seats to secure majority government.

Also read Jess Wilson’s network is full of CEOs, Millennials and IPA grads

Jess Wilson's Rise Within the Liberal Party

Jess Wilson grew up with the Liberal Party. Her father, Ron, was a Liberal MP for a single term before the Bracks landslide in 2002, and she joined the Liberals at 19.

Wilson later became Victorian Young Liberals president in her mid-20s. She was elected to the leafy eastern electorate of Kew four years ago, aged 32, and has no ministerial experience.

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Next Wednesday, Wilson will have served as the Liberals' first female leader for one year. Federal shadow defence spokesman Senator James Paterson said that for years, whenever a vacancy arose, Wilson was among the names at the top of people's lists.

Stakeholder Views on Wilson's Leadership Style

Family friend and former state Liberal minister Mark Birrell described Wilson as a Millennial on steroids. He said she exudes young-mum energy.

Barry, a director of pollster RedBridge, said research suggests many voters have stopped listening to Labor's promises and are waiting on the verandas with machetes. He also said a Wilson victory would be a hopeful sign that the Liberal Party is not dead yet.

Wilson said she has always been competitive. She played hockey from a young age and became team captain because she wanted the team working in the right direction. She told The Age: 'I think you have to prove yourself in everything that you do.'

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Victorian State Election Stakes and Next Steps

Labor's position has shifted since Wilson became leader. Jacinta Allan was pushed out as premier in July after poor opinion polls and mounting allegations against her government.

The Liberal campaign leans heavily on Wilson's credibility. She campaigns on the JESS EXPRESS bus, and election posters read Jess Wilson's Liberals rather than just Liberal. Paterson travels on the campaign bus when he can and said he will do anything to help.

The election is set for November 28, and the Coalition must win 16 additional seats to form majority government. Voters will decide whether the Liberal fresh start slogan can replace Labor after 12 years in office.