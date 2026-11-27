Experts warn the Victorian Liberals' proposed 90-year lease of Melbourne's Eastern and Western sewage treatment plants for an estimated $9.2bn risks worse services and damaged wetlands, comparing it to the UK's privatisation disaster.

The Victorian Liberals have announced a plan to lease Melbourne's Eastern and Western sewage treatment plants for 90 years, an estimated $9.2bn deal that leader Jess Wilson says would help pay down state debt.

Wilson said the lease would mean no change to water bills or to the Essential Services Commission's regulation of prices, and argued the state would still own the assets. It was Labor that had a plan to privatise Melbourne Water, she said. What we are proposing is a lease. When you lease something you still own it.

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Experts Question Water Lease Viability

The proceeds will be used to reduce Victoria's debt and interest bill. Experts have warned the proposal is a smoke and mirrors way to pay off debt that risks compromising the state's water resources and crucial wetlands for nearly a century. Dr Erin O'Donnell, a water law expert at the University of Melbourne Law School, said the money gained from the lease would amount to only about 5 per cent of the debt held by the state.

She said Victoria already required corporations to pay significant dividends to the state government, with strict controls over pricing, meaning there is no profit to be realised for private owners while delivering the same quality of services. Victoria has some of the lowest water charges of anywhere in Australia, she said, and the idea that there is unrealised profit that could be safely stripped out without compromising those services is a total furphy.

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O'Donnell and Prof Stuart Khan, a water quality expert and head of the school of civil engineering at the University of Sydney, both pointed to the UK privatisation of water services in the 1980s under Margaret Thatcher as an example of how it can go wrong. Khan called it an unmitigated disaster, saying the UK's services were privatised without guardrails around pricing or minimum standards. Practically every single river in England now has sewage contamination in it, he said.

That is the sort of situation that we need to make sure that we avoid because obviously private players are only going to be there if there is a profit to be made. In 1989, the Thatcher Conservative government privatised the water and sewerage industries in England and Wales, becoming the only country in the world to have fully privatised water and sewerage disposal systems.

UK Water Privatisation Cautionary Tale

In 2023, UK major water companies discharged untreated sewage into rivers and coastal waters for 3.6 million hours, with only around 15 per cent of rivers reported as in good health. Victoria's Labor state minister for the environment, Jaclyn Symes, pointed to the UK system and said it resulted in bills going up by 40 per cent and left wildlife swimming in a toilet.

O'Donnell said it was extraordinarily disingenuous for the Liberal party to announce the policy less than two days before the election when many Victorians had already voted. She said there is a real concern about the openness around their policies and that this will have significant implications for things like a swimmable Birrarung, or Yarra River.

Biodiversity Council member and waterbird and wetland expert Prof Richard Kingsford warned the privatisation could have disastrous consequences for Melbourne's environment, including the wetland at the Western treatment plant at Werribee. The poo ponds at Werribee are an internationally recognised haven for waterbirds and Victoria's most important drought refuge, with more than 300 species of bird recorded.

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Environmental Risks To Wetlands Highlighted

Kingsford said it is absolutely one of the more important wetland systems and is becoming increasingly important because more wetlands have been drying up and there is less flooding, particularly in dry times when it provides dependable habitat. He said privatisation would likely drive different ways of management that might actually not have any consideration for the environmental value of the system. One Nation has vowed to block the plan, with a spokesperson saying keep these assets in public hands.

Greens leader Ellen Sandell also promised to fight Jess Wilson's privatisation agenda tooth and nail should her Coalition form government. Critics have also raised concerns about the timing of the announcement, noting it came two days before the election and after many voters had already cast their ballots at early polling booths. Commentators have drawn parallels with the UK experience, where citizens paid more, maintenance was virtually scrapped and the only winners were shareholders paid billions of dollars in dividends.

They warned that leasing public utilities has a track record of more unemployment, poorer services and higher costs. Some voters said the last-minute release of policies and costings, including the sewerage lease, felt deceitful, and questioned whether the Liberals could be trusted to manage essential services. The real question for voters, one critic wrote, is who will lease our water utilities: local businesses or foreign entities.

If the Murray Darling Basin is any guide, foreign interests could end up owning some of Melbourne's water utilities. Others noted that the privatisation of essential services is not a magic fix, as someone else pays the price, pointing to rising costs, poor quality and scandals in aged care and childcare.

Political Backlash Over Lease Timing

They argued that struggling government services sold or leased to private interests often lead to reduced employee numbers and deferred maintenance, with taxpayers eventually asked to finance the clean-up while management and shareholders realise their gains. Some said the plan would not save money and would not end global warming, and that politicians are so focused on the here and now that they fail to recognise there is a future.

With the state election looming, the debate over the 90-year lease has become a flashpoint. Supporters say the lease would reduce debt and interest bills without changing water bills or regulation. Opponents, including water law and water quality experts, environmental advocates and political rivals, argue it would compromise water resources, damage internationally significant wetlands and deliver few financial benefits. Voters will decide whether to trust the Liberals' plan or reject it when they cast their ballots.