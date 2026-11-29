New Premier Jess Wilson faces a bankrupt system as celebrities rally behind her. The article covers political reactions, Essendon FC board races, and the life of PR legend O'Shea.

New Premier Jess Wilson has officially assumed leadership in Victoria, triggering an immediate outpouring of support from Melbourne's celebrity and social elite on social media platforms. Wilson, who succeeded Tim Pallas following Labor's decisive loss in the state election, faces the daunting task of stabilizing a government infrastructure described as broken and financially exhausted by her new advocates.

Celebrity Reactions to Wilson's Victory

Tennis star Sam Judd became one of the most vocal supporters, posting multiple stories on Instagram to celebrate the electoral result. She also visited Wilson's official page to add handclap emojis, signaling strong personal endorsement. Judd's posts acknowledged the severity of the challenge, stating, "You have inherited a mess, but we trust you will make it right in time."

Also read Labor Routed in Victorian Election as One Nation Surges and Jess Wilson Becomes Premier

Judd highlighted the magnitude of the task ahead, noting that Wilson likely has the biggest job in Australian politics to fix a "very broken and bankrupt Victoria." She emphasized that the repair process will not be easy or fast, urging Wilson to succeed. Another supporter, actor Magda Szubanski, posted a simple message declaring, "Thank god!!! Now let's bring Victoria back!"

Meanwhile, journalist and commentator Andrew Bolt expressed relief at Labor's demise in Victoria. He questioned whether former Premier Dan Andrews would lose payments from "Victorian and Chinese billionaires" for alleged consultancy work. Bolt predicted that federal Labor would face annihilation in the next federal election, suggesting that Victorians have finally woken up to corruption.

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Political Analysis and Media Commentary

Channel 9 commentator David Watt provided commentary on the election outcome while seated on the network's panel. He consumed a 3806 pale ale during the broadcast, a choice reflecting the postcode for Berwick, the seat of his colleague Paul Battin. Although holding an open container on live television is generally discouraged, the choice of beer was a subtle nod to local identity.

The political shift in Victoria has not dampened the enthusiasm of opposition figures. Andrew Bolt, who previously engaged in political activism, stated he has no plans to slow down his commentary. He suggested that the change in leadership might impact financial ties between former officials and international entities, framing the election as a rejection of the previous administration's practices.

Essendon Football Club Board Election

With the state election concluded, attention has shifted to the Essendon Football Club, where two board positions are up for grabs. The upcoming vote represents a significant moment for the club as it seeks to stabilize after recent controversies. The board recently voted on the appointment of a new coach, marking a key step in the club's reset process.

Kerry Curtain is one of the candidates seeking a seat on the board. Curtain, who joined the board in July, describes herself as an experienced and qualified director. She highlighted her role in the recent reset and expressed empathy for campaigners, noting that she has never campaigned before but now understands the effort required.

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Curtain is a lifelong Bombers supporter, often seen wearing an Essendon scarf with corporate attire. Her professional background includes roles as chief executive of Bendigo Kangan Institute and senior positions at the Department of Justice, City of Casey, and VicRoads. She aims to bring her extensive administrative experience to the club's governance structure.

Obituary of Prominent PR Legend

In other news, the entertainment industry is mourning Brenda O'Shea, a pioneering figure in public relations. O'Shea was the first female publicity director at Channel 7 Melbourne and held senior roles at Channel 10 and Arts Centre Melbourne. She passed away recently, leaving behind a legacy of meticulous planning and industry respect.

O'Shea was known for her detailed approach to publicity, extending even to her own memorial plans. Her daughter revealed that O'Shea created an "Afterwards" file, specifying details for her celebration of life, including flower types, performances, and champagne preferences. O'Shea had planned to attend an event at the State Theatre on November 19 but cancelled due to pneumonia.

O'Shea, born in Sydney in 1934, moved to Melbourne in the 1960s and learned her trade from John Frost, who brought The Beatles to Australia. She worked with numerous high-profile clients, including Larry Hagman, Mel Brooks, and Kylie Minogue. Awarded an OAM in 2019, her life will be celebrated at the Arts Centre Melbourne on December 10.