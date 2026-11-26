The Victorian election features Opposition Leader Jess Wilson targeting Labor's debt and potholes, while Premier Ben Carroll defends his record in a tight contest.

The Victorian election campaign has been dominated by the tangible decay of the state's infrastructure, with road conditions serving as the primary symbol of dissatisfaction with the incumbent Labor government. Reporter Alysia Thomas-Sam identified this as the unlikely but defining issue that shaped the final weeks of the political contest. The opposition has successfully linked the poor state of the roads to the broader narrative of mismanagement under Labor's twelve-year tenure.

Road Conditions Define Voter Sentiment

Victorian Opposition Leader Jess Wilson opened her campaign attacks by warning voters about the physical dangers of driving, stating, "Please put your seatbelts on because we are going to hit potholes." This imagery resonated deeply with an electorate that feels the impact of neglected infrastructure daily. Former Labor Minister Philip Dalidakis acknowledged the strategic effectiveness of this focus, noting that every pothole serves as a reminder of the party's perceived failures in governance.

Also read Jess Wilson plans fresh savings to drive debt down by $20 billion

Dalidakis, who served for thirty years in politics, argued that the Labor Party would have faced an even more perilous situation if the previous leader, Jacinta Allan, had remained in charge. The leadership change to Ben Carroll was intended to stabilize the party, but Dalidakis conceded that the switch occurred at "three minutes to midnight," leaving insufficient time for the new premier to demonstrate his capability to the public.

Leadership Changes and Strategic Positions

Ben Carroll, now the Premier of Victoria, has attempted to position himself as a financially responsible leader while aligning his legacy with successful past premiers. During the sole televised debate, Carroll emphasized his commitment to protecting health and education, stating, "I want to be very supportive of our regions as well, like John Brumby and Steve Bracks." He argued that these sectors are fundamental tenets of the state and warned that the Coalition and One Nation intend to privatize and Americanise them.

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However, former Premier Jeff Kennett offered a harsh critique of Carroll's rise to power, suggesting that Carroll was the "political love child" of Steve Bracks. Kennett believed that Carroll should never have taken over, placing him in a "hopeless position" despite his personal likability. Kennett praised Carroll as a nice man but attributed the party's struggles to the decisions made during the previous administration.

Policy Costings and Economic Forecasts

In a bid to counter the narrative of financial irresponsibility, Jess Wilson released the Coalition's policy costings, outlining a plan to repair the state budget. She announced that if elected, her government would abandon multiple level crossing removals and lease sewerage assets to generate savings. Wilson framed this as a moral imperative, stating, "Repairing the budget so we don't borrow from our future generations to pay for today is the greatest moral challenge that we face."

Contrasting this, Labor's policy costings included $460 million for free dental services and $397 million to cap public transport and tolls at $30 a week. Victorian Treasurer Colin Brooks defended these measures as a plan that is fully funded and designed to fight for working Victorians. The debate over how to balance infrastructure investment with debt reduction has become a central theme of the final campaign days.

Emerging Campaign Tactics and Third Parties

Both major parties have utilized controversial tactics, including the creation of AI deep fakes of the leaders, a move criticized by Herald Sun cartoonist Mark Knight. Knight described the AI-generated content as "creepy" and "trashy," particularly mocking an ad featuring Jess Wilson banging on the door with actor Warren Pickering. Despite the criticism, Knight noted his admiration for Carroll's appearance, joking that he would be sad to lose the premier's "fantastic head of hair" from political discourse.

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Meanwhile, the One Nation party introduced a policy to publish cabinet documents and launch a website to track public spending. As the election approaches, Philip Dalidakis urged caution in predicting the outcome, stating, "I've seen plenty over my 30 years involved in politics to say, 'Well, let's just wait till Saturday night.'" The final hours of the campaign will reveal whether the focus on potholes and debt can overcome the momentum built by the opposition under Jess Wilson's leadership.